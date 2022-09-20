William M. Fitzgerald passes away

Share











CNMI Bar member William M. Fitzgerald passed away last Sept. 17 and the Northern Mariana Islands Judiciary extends condolences to Fitzgerald’s bereaved family and friends.

“It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of esteemed attorney and CNMI Bar member William M. Fitzgerald. On behalf of the Northern Mariana Islands Judiciary, we express our sincere condolences to his family, friends, and the CNMI community he called home,” it said in a statement.

Fitzgerald exemplified the tenets of professionalism and dedication to the practice of law in the CNMI.

After his military service in the U.S. Air Force, he attended law school at Temple University and found his way to Saipan in the 1970s during the Trust Territory era.

His zealous advocacy for his clients and participation in the CNMI Bar spanned decades, both in civil and criminal matters.

In recognition of his service to the CNMI legal profession, Fitzgerald was chosen by U.S. Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona for the inaugural Alex Robert Munson Award for Professionalism.

“He inspires all of us for the life and impact he made on our community. Once again, our sympathies go out to all those affected by his passing. His presence in the courtroom will be dearly missed,” statement from the Northern Mariana Islands Judiciary read. (PR)