Finance: FEMA reimbursed $206.34M for disaster programs

By
|
Posted on Sep 21 2022
David DLG Atalig

As of Sept. 9, 2022, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has reimbursed the CNMI a total of $206.34 million for disaster programs, including for COVID-19 response, according to the Department of Finance.

Finance’s report shows that for Super Typhoon Soudelor programs, FEMA reimbursed $32,082,153 for expenses incurred due to emergency debris removal, emergency protective measures, permanent roads and bridges, permanent  buildings and equipment, utilities, management costs, and permanent parks, recreational facilities, and other items.

The bulk of expenses for Soudelor programs was for utilities, which amounted to $21,749,092.

Finance’s report was among the many documents that Finance Secretary David DLG Atalig submitted last Sept. 12 to House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee chair Rep. Donald M. Manglona (Ind-Rota).

Manglona issued a subpoena to compel Finance to provide numerous reports or documents that the committee members have sought.

The Finance report shows that for Typhoon Mangkhut programs, FEMA reimbursed $999,764 for emergency debris removal, emergency protective measures, permanent buildings and equipment, management costs, and permanent parks, recreational facilities, and other items.

The bulk of expenses for Mangkhut programs was for buildings and equipment, which amounted to $195,549.

For Super Typhoon Yutu programs, FEMA reimbursed $137,975,488 for emergency debris removal, emergency protective measures, permanent roads and bridges, utilities, management costs, and permanent parks, recreational facilities, and other items.

The biggest expenses were for utilities in the amount of $75,708,072.

Super Typhoon Soudelor hit Saipan in August 2015. Typhoon Mangkhut made landfall on Rota on Sept. 10, 2019, while Super Typhoon Yutu devastated Saipan and Tinian on Oct. 24 and 25, 2018.

For COVID-19 programs, FEMA reimbursed $35,289,721 for emergency protective measures and management costs.
Emergency protective measures cost $34,415,598.

