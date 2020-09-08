1 more traveler tests positive

By
|
Posted on Sep 09 2020
With more flights coming into the CNMI, it is almost unsurprising that another traveler tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, raising the CNMI’s total number of positive cases to 59.

According to the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., the traveler was identified via travel screening and was confirmed positive upon arrival. The individual has been sent to the designated government facility which is the Kanoa Resort in Susupe, where the individual will be in isolation.

CHCC has already conducted contact tracing for the patient’s most immediate contacts, such as passengers on the same flight, close family members, and friends.

It is not too late to get tested for COVID-19 if you haven’t already. CHCC has updated their community-based testing schedule and location. On Sept. 11, they will be accepting drive-through and walk-in’s for testing from 8:30am to 11am at the Mariana Resort & Spa lobby in Marpi.

On Tinian, community-based testing will be walk-in only, on Sept. 9 from 9am to 11am and from 1pm to 3pm at the Tinian Health Center conference room. On Rota, community-based testing will be walk-in only, on Sept. 9 from 1pm to 4pm at the Rota Health Center.

New participants must register in order to get tested. Retesting through community-based testing is not available at this time.

COVID-19 in Guam

The Joint Information Center on Guam recently announced the island’s 19th COVID-19-related fatality, this time at the Guam Memorial Hospital yesterday at approximately 2:48pm. The latest death involves a 64-year-old female with underlying health conditions that was enhanced by COVID-19. She was a known positive and was seen at the Guam Regional Medical City last Aug. 25 before she was transferred and admitted to GMH on the same day.

“Too many of our days have been filled with grief. With the passing of another person, a total of 19 individuals have lost their lives and countless people have had to mourn for them,” said Guam’s Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “Words are not always enough, but [first gentleman] Jeff [Cook], Lt. Gov. Josh [Tenorio], and I send our condolences and sympathies to her friends and families.”

Justine Nauta
Justine Nauta is Saipan Tribune's community and health reporter and has covered a wide range of news beats, including the Northern Marianas College and Commonwealth Health Care Corp. She's currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Rehabilitation and Human Services at NMC.
