BREAKING NEWS: Guam reports 20th COVID-19 death
The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s twentieth COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital (GMH) this afternoon at approximately 12pm (ChST). The patient was a 60-year-old female with comorbidities that were compounded by COVID-19. She was admitted to GMH on Aug. 27 after testing positive at Guam Regional Medical City that same day.
“[First gentleman] Jeff [Cook], Lt. Gov. Josh [Tenorio], and I join this woman’s family and friends in mourning for her loss and in remembrance for the life she lived,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “This virus has taken too much too soon. All of us need to do what we can to protect our loved ones and our entire island community. Do what we know works: stay home, wear your masks, and wash your hands. That is how we can end this fight.”