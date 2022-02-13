100.1% of NMI now fully vaccinated

Posted on Feb 14 2022

The CNMI has now surpassed its target number of the population for vaccination, reaching the 100.1% mark last Saturday. The CNMI has now fully vaccinated a total of 43,119 people, which is 30 more than the target of 43,089 of the CNMI’s eligible population.

According to the latest report from the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., a total of 280 COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Feb. 12, 2022, resulting in 100.1% of the CNMI’s eligible population being fully vaccinated. The population count was based on the 2020 Census population estimates for the CNMI. 

The vaccinatecnmi.com dashboard states that a total of 43,119 in the CNMI are now fully vaccinated, while a total of 44,335 have already had their first and single dose. Those who got booster shots total 20,248.

The 2020 Census placed the total CNMI population at 47,329.

This comes as the CNMI recorded a total of 569 new cases of COVID-19 across four days last week, bringing the CNMI total to 7,353 cases since March 26, 2020. The vaccination statuses of these 569 cases are pending verification. 

CHCC first reported late Thursday 226 additional cases. Of that number, 223 were identified on Feb. 9 and three on Feb. 8, 2022. A total of 152 were identified via contact tracing and 74 via community testing. Three of the new cases were identified on Rota. 

CHCC then reported last Friday an additional 189 cases, of which 180 were identified on Feb. 10, seven on Feb. 9, and two on Feb. 8, 2022. Of that number, 159 were identified via contact tracing and 30 via community testing. Eight of the new cases were identified on Tinian and one on Rota.

Rounding out the new cases were the 154 additional cases reported on Saturday, Feb. 12. Of the 154 cases,152 were identified on Feb. 11 and two on Feb. 9, 2022. A total of 90 were identified via contact tracing and 64 via community testing., Of the new cases, 13 were identified on Tinian and two on Rota. 

CHCC assured that all affected individuals have been isolated and are being actively monitored. 

As of Feb. 12, 2022, there were eight individuals hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, and one of them is on a ventilator.

In Guam, the Joint Information Center was notified Friday that Guam’s 306th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Feb. 10, 2022. The patient was an 83-year-old male, vaccinated, with underlying health conditions who tested positive on Feb. 6 and again on Feb. 10, 2022. 

“Tonight we mourn another loved one lost to this deadly virus, and we are reminded that the fight is not yet over,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero in the JIC new release. “To his family and friends, Jeff, Josh, and I extend our deepest sympathies and condolences during your time of grieving and sadness. To our community, we call on each of you to recommit to the public health interventions that have brought us to where we are today.” 

Of the total cases that have been identified in the CNMI, as of Feb. 11, 2022, there have been 5,286 recoveries; 2,044 active cases; and 23 COVID-19-related deaths. 

A total of 648 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Feb. 11, 2022: 250 via Community-Based Testing; 389 at Koblerville COVID-19 Community Center; and nine at the Rota Health Center. (Saipan Tribune)

Saipan Tribune

