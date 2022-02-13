Saipan Super Bowl LVI picks

By
|
Posted on Feb 14 2022
Share

It’s that time of the year again where government workers mysteriously call in sick en masse and Commonwealth schools suddenly scheduling professional development training.

It’s not Super Bowl Sunday where America’s day begins—more like everything-else-stops Monday where traffic cops issue DUI tickets like it was going out of fashion.

But I digress, Super Bowl LVI pits the no-longer Bungles Cincinnati Bengals against the Los Angeles Rams (St. Louis sounds better for me).

While Cincinnati would be a nice Cinderella story as the Bengals have been mired in mediocrity for so long. However, the Rams have a sob story of their down, as a Super Bowl ring would be nice fairytale ending for quarterback Matthew Stafford, who endured all those loses with those woeful Detroit Lions.

Seriously, I have no horse in this race as I’ve always been a New England Patriots and Tom Brady fan (happy retirement GOAT). So, let’s have those with emotional attachments to this game chime in.

On a purely coincidental note, I just watched American Underdog this past weekend and it pretty much summed up former St. Louis signal-caller Kurt Warner’s rags-to-riches rise from the Arena Football League to Super Bowl XXXIV champion (and Super Bowl MVP). Could it be a harbinger of today’s game? We shall see.

■ ■ ■

Del Rosario

Joe Burrow overcame nine sacks against the Titans and danced through an impressive Chiefs rush to get the Bengals to this stage.

Most of the game matchups favor the Rams, but the Bengals just have a team of destiny feel to them. Nothing seems to faze Joe Burrow. Score: 24-21, Bengals.

—Norman Del Rosario, MPU FC technical director

Camacho

The Rams defense is gonna be the key. But credit to the Bengals offense. They’ll keep it interesting.

The final score is looking to be 28-20 Rams

—George Camacho, SBL vice president

McWilliams

I’m from SoCal. My Chargers suck and my Patriots are rebuilding. The Rams are all we got. Go LA!
Rams 35-14 or Rams win by at least two touchdowns!
—Richard McWilliams, The Game forward

Suda

Very tight defense on both sides. Offense by Bengals would leak through in the end so I’ll call it a 23-21Bengals.
—Burt Suda, Fil-Taga member

Dela Cruz Jr

I’m going for the Ram to take this. I’m not one of those guys that can call a score. But if I were to guess 30+ points for the Rams and Bengals below 30.
—Edward Dela Cruz Jr., Run Saipan president

Alvarez

About time that the Rams become champions again. It’s been over two decades since they’ve won it all. Besides they’ve got a very good quarterback in Matthew Stafford. The score will be 26-17.
—Alvin Alvarez, basketball announcer

Pambid

I like the Rams. The team they have is a good defensive team. The score will be 24-3.
—Richard Pambid, veteran cager

Santos

I’m rooting for the Rams because they’re a Los Angeles team…24-3, Rams.
—Jay Santos, SBL president

Pascua

Bengals! I always go for the underdog team and also, Cincinnati is one of my favorite teams in the NFL growing up besides the Detroit Lions. The score will be 33-30 after a late FG by the Bengals kicker Evan MacPherson.
—Leo Pascua, Rampage playing coach

Lubi

Rams. They’re the one with the stars that are also workhorses. Aaron Donald, Odell Cornelious Beckham Jr., Jalen Ramsey, Tyler Higbee plus quarterback Matthew Stafford are a good fit. Add to that the home field advantage. Not convinced Bengals can match up. Score will be 35-21, Rams.
—Chris Lubi, MIFICPA member

Estigoy

The Rams will win because of Matthew Stafford and the fact that they have home-field advantage. It’s their year but it will be close, 27-25.
—Marlon Estigoy, MIFICPA member

Perez

Bengals winning by 6 points or less. I’m just guessing, cause I’m not updated about the NFL anymore.
—Jon Perez, former Saipan reporter

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

After about two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, do you still practice the 3 Ws (wear a face mask, wash your hands, watch your distance)?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

lions

Serving the community, caring for the environment

Posted On Feb 10 2022
keepers

Fun beach cleanups with Island Keepers CNMI

Posted On Feb 03 2022
uog

1,500 trees planted to prevent erosion into Ugum River

Posted On Jan 13 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 9, 2022

Posted On Feb 09 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 8, 2022

Posted On Feb 08 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 4, 2021

Posted On Feb 04 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

February 14, 2022, 6:03 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
24°C
real feel: 23°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 68%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:42 AM
sunset: 6:20 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune