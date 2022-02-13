Saipan Super Bowl LVI picks

Share











It’s that time of the year again where government workers mysteriously call in sick en masse and Commonwealth schools suddenly scheduling professional development training.

It’s not Super Bowl Sunday where America’s day begins—more like everything-else-stops Monday where traffic cops issue DUI tickets like it was going out of fashion.

But I digress, Super Bowl LVI pits the no-longer Bungles Cincinnati Bengals against the Los Angeles Rams (St. Louis sounds better for me).

While Cincinnati would be a nice Cinderella story as the Bengals have been mired in mediocrity for so long. However, the Rams have a sob story of their down, as a Super Bowl ring would be nice fairytale ending for quarterback Matthew Stafford, who endured all those loses with those woeful Detroit Lions.

Seriously, I have no horse in this race as I’ve always been a New England Patriots and Tom Brady fan (happy retirement GOAT). So, let’s have those with emotional attachments to this game chime in.

On a purely coincidental note, I just watched American Underdog this past weekend and it pretty much summed up former St. Louis signal-caller Kurt Warner’s rags-to-riches rise from the Arena Football League to Super Bowl XXXIV champion (and Super Bowl MVP). Could it be a harbinger of today’s game? We shall see.

Joe Burrow overcame nine sacks against the Titans and danced through an impressive Chiefs rush to get the Bengals to this stage.

Most of the game matchups favor the Rams, but the Bengals just have a team of destiny feel to them. Nothing seems to faze Joe Burrow. Score: 24-21, Bengals.

—Norman Del Rosario, MPU FC technical director

The Rams defense is gonna be the key. But credit to the Bengals offense. They’ll keep it interesting.

The final score is looking to be 28-20 Rams

—George Camacho, SBL vice president

I’m from SoCal. My Chargers suck and my Patriots are rebuilding. The Rams are all we got. Go LA!

Rams 35-14 or Rams win by at least two touchdowns!

—Richard McWilliams, The Game forward

Very tight defense on both sides. Offense by Bengals would leak through in the end so I’ll call it a 23-21Bengals.

—Burt Suda, Fil-Taga member

I’m going for the Ram to take this. I’m not one of those guys that can call a score. But if I were to guess 30+ points for the Rams and Bengals below 30.

—Edward Dela Cruz Jr., Run Saipan president

About time that the Rams become champions again. It’s been over two decades since they’ve won it all. Besides they’ve got a very good quarterback in Matthew Stafford. The score will be 26-17.

—Alvin Alvarez, basketball announcer

I like the Rams. The team they have is a good defensive team. The score will be 24-3.

—Richard Pambid, veteran cager

I’m rooting for the Rams because they’re a Los Angeles team…24-3, Rams.

—Jay Santos, SBL president

Bengals! I always go for the underdog team and also, Cincinnati is one of my favorite teams in the NFL growing up besides the Detroit Lions. The score will be 33-30 after a late FG by the Bengals kicker Evan MacPherson.

—Leo Pascua, Rampage playing coach

Rams. They’re the one with the stars that are also workhorses. Aaron Donald, Odell Cornelious Beckham Jr., Jalen Ramsey, Tyler Higbee plus quarterback Matthew Stafford are a good fit. Add to that the home field advantage. Not convinced Bengals can match up. Score will be 35-21, Rams.

—Chris Lubi, MIFICPA member

The Rams will win because of Matthew Stafford and the fact that they have home-field advantage. It’s their year but it will be close, 27-25.

—Marlon Estigoy, MIFICPA member

Bengals winning by 6 points or less. I’m just guessing, cause I’m not updated about the NFL anymore.

—Jon Perez, former Saipan reporter