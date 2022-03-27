100 take part in NMC’s first ‘Set SAIL’ Conference

By
|
Posted on Mar 28 2022

Tag:
Share

Participants of the “Set SAIL” Conference listen to one of the breakout sessions at the Royal Taga Hall Ballroom of the Saipan World Resort. (Leigh Gases)

About 100 Northern Marianas College students and staff and partners participated in NMC’s first Set SAIL, or Students Advocacy Inclusion and Leadership Conference, at the Saipan World Resort’s Royal Taga Ballroom last Friday.

The conference provided participants from Saipan, Tinian, and Rota with helpful information, strategies, and best practices to take personal and leadership skills to the next level. 

Alexis Cabrera Manglona, program manager for the Office of Student Activities and Leadership at NMC, said they wanted to “revolve their breakout sessions regarding different things that our students have been experiencing, and also to prepare them to become leaders now and leaders later.”

The conference included four plenary sessions. The first was called “Effective Communication Leads to Success by Eileen Alepuyo Babauta, Pamela C. Sablan, Josephine Tudela, and Greg Borja. The second was called “Navigation Through Change” done by NMC president Galvin Deleon Guerrero. The third was called “The Leaders Toolkit: Integrity, Empathy, Self-awareness, and Gratitude.” The last one was called “Navigating Change with Healthy Coping Strategies.”

The conference also had two breakout sessions. The first breakout session included “Courageous Conversations! Cultivating a Climate of Inclusion by Honoring Indigenous Knowledge” by Dr. Beylul Solomon; “Beyond NMC: Transfer and Research Opportunities” by Maria Dizon, Jesse Deleon Guerrero, Beda Mundo; and “Your Journey Starts Here: Earn A Congressional Award!” by Maia Pangelinan.

The second breakout session included “Broadening Your Horizons at Home and Away” by Project PROA; “VOICES (Very Outspoken Individuals Can Each Succeed) of the CNMI” by Monika Diaz, Hannah Igisaiar, Robert Mendiola, and Emmet Fitial; and “Emerging from the Pandemic: Prioritizing your Mental Health” by Guadalupe A. Camacho. 

Student leader Eloise Lopez, who is a senator with the Associate Students of NMC, said, “The [conference] made me realize the importance of getting together and making sure that when we do make a difference, we bring the best version of ourselves. It all starts with community: learning how to work together, learning to find the importance of our voices, learning to use these resources and creating our own toolkits for mental health. We have our first NMC Set Sail Conference because we want to strive back again even with the pandemic still ongoing. What I learned from the [conference] is learning from the rest of the students and seeing how happy they are to have an event in person. It’s just to show that we still have the PROA spirit despite the challenges we are facing today! We hope to have more events like in the upcoming weeks and we look forward to working with our previous partners today.”

When asked whether there will be another conference like this next year, Cabrera said, “Yes, we’re hoping that this will now become an annual conference for our students.” She hopes to be able to invite participants from Guam and Palau to “really make this a regional conference.”

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

NMC
0

Saipan Computer Services donates $5K in cash, golf gear to NMC

Posted On Mar 18 2022
, By
0

NMC re-accredited for 8 years

Posted On Mar 11 2022
, By
TSLF
0

TSL Foundation donates $3K to NMC

Posted On Mar 09 2022
, By
NMC
0

Bank of Guam donates $5K to NMC

Posted On Mar 03 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

With many countries now easing their COVID-19 restrictions, do you have any plan to go off-island within this year?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Amplifying youth voices for climate change

Posted On Mar 24 2022
NMI

Taking environmental action for the community

Posted On Mar 17 2022

Youth Affairs Office beautifies parks and beaches

Posted On Mar 10 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 23, 2022

Posted On Mar 23 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 3, 2022

Posted On Mar 03 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 2, 2022

Posted On Mar 02 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

March 28, 2022, 6:20 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 8 m/s E
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:15 AM
sunset: 6:29 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune