National Triathlon Team for Mini Games named

The Triathlon Association of the CNMI has named five men and five women to the CNMI National Triathlon Team for the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022.

The women’s team is made up of Kathy Ruszala, Heather Brook, Robin Spaeth, Kaithlyn Chavez, and Tania Tan, while the men’s team consists of Dylan Mister, Isaiah Aleksenko, Christian Villacrusis, Erico Castro, and Leo Wania.

Mick Ferris has been picked to coach the team with Jay Diyco serving as team manager.

“I’m excited with our national team. The team consists of young and experienced members. The team was selected by two tryouts and we selected the top individuals from the tryouts,” said Diyco.

Villacrusis is glad to make the team and vowed to do his best to train for the Mini Games set from June 17 to 25 this year on Rota.

“I am very excited. [Although] I would not really consider it home soil because we are racing on Rota. I am glad that the other islands are going to be able to host some sports, but many of us will be unfamiliar with the race route. It is almost as if we are a visiting country as well,” he said.

Despite that handicap, the George Fox University varsity swimmer trusts that they will be able to train on the southernmost island of the Northern Marianas chain before the start of the Mini Games.

“I’m sure that TRAC has things planned out for us to be race ready so that we will all be able to represent the CNMI well. I will be back on around the first week of May to continue training back home after graduation. Training is going well. I am most concerned of adapting/acclimating to the heat back home, but I should be able to be ready before race day.”

Aleksenko is grateful for the opportunity to represent the CNMI in the Mini Games and hopes he’ll be able to give a good account of himself. “I hope I can get a gold medal or be on the podium at least,” said the Marianas High School student.

Pagapular, a teacher at Saipan International School, said she’s also looking forward to compete in the Mini Games carrying the CNMI’s colors.

“It’s exciting to get the chance to represent the CNMI for the Mini Games. The training is tough. I don’t think I’ve ever pushed my body to this level of intensity. So, it’s definitely a commitment. I’m just fortunate to have a community of great friends and athletes to train with.”

Tan has mixed reactions to being selected to the triathlon team for the Mini Games.

“I was really surprised to be selected because I don’t swim or bike at all. But I somehow made it and I’m just once again proud to represent our islands,” said the Fordham University junior, who will also compete in track and field.

Wania welcomes the chance to compete in the Mini Games after representing the CNMI in track and field in the Pacific Games some 26 years ago.

“I’m super excited because it’s the first time the Mini Games is happening in the CNMI. It was a surprise knowing that I will be part of the team. My first Pacific Games was when I was 18 years old running track and field in the 1,500m. Now, I’m 44 years old competing in triathlon on Rota.”

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

