Gas back to over $6 mark

Share











Just 11 days after oil companies in the CNMI gave motorists a pleasant surprise with a 20-cent price rollback—their first for the year—both Mobil Oil Marianas and Shell Marianas took back that savings last Saturday, with a 15-cent increase that brought fuel prices over the $6 mark once more.

Mobil took the lead early Saturday morning, raising its prices from $5.86 a gallon to $6.01. Mobil also hiked its Supreme fuel from $6.31 to $6.46 a gallon. The local oil company also increased its diesel prices from $6.33 to $6.63 per gallon. Shell followed suit with the same price increase late Saturday.

According to a local resident, he feels disappointed to see fuel prices go back up to $6 but it’s understandable due to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. “It really disappointed me to see fuel prices go back up to $6 but, on the bright side, gas is increasing as a means to get Russia to stop its invasion of Ukraine so I’ll take it. At least we know why fuel prices are increasing,” he said.

Another local motorist said she isn’t fazed anymore by the fuel price movements.

“We’ve already hit an all-time-high, what’s another few cents? Fuel prices are at the highest they’ve ever been worldwide and we already know it’s only going to increase now that we are no longer importing from Russia,” she said.

Meanwhile, a 17-year-old motorist said she feels helpless. “Gas is one of those things that we can’t not purchase. It’s a necessity for everyone, rich and poor alike. Some might not feel the burden of a few cents increase but as a working student, I do, and it doesn’t feel great knowing you don’t have a choice because you need to purchase gas,” she said.

The entire nation continues to see a steady increase in fuel prices as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine.

According to international media outlets, the cost of fuel in the U.S. mainland has also reached an all-time-high with several states surpassing the $5 mark.

Following his announcement banning the import of Russian oil over a week ago, U.S. President Joe Biden told various media outlets that the nation can expect fuel prices to continue to rise but it’s the price the nation must pay to defend Ukraine’s freedom.