Gas back to over $6 mark

By
|
Posted on Mar 28 2022
Share

Local oil companies have raised fuel prices anew just 11 days since the first price rollback of 2022. (Kimberly B. Esmores)

Just 11 days after oil companies in the CNMI gave motorists a pleasant surprise with a 20-cent price rollback—their first for the year—both Mobil Oil Marianas and Shell Marianas took back that savings last Saturday, with a 15-cent increase that brought fuel prices over the $6 mark once more.

Mobil took the lead early Saturday morning, raising its prices from $5.86 a gallon to $6.01. Mobil also hiked its Supreme fuel from $6.31 to $6.46 a gallon. The local oil company also increased its diesel prices from $6.33 to $6.63 per gallon. Shell followed suit with the same price increase late Saturday.

According to a local resident, he feels disappointed to see fuel prices go back up to $6 but it’s understandable due to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. “It really disappointed me to see fuel prices go back up to $6 but, on the bright side, gas is increasing as a means to get Russia to stop its invasion of Ukraine so I’ll take it. At least we know why fuel prices are increasing,” he said.

Another local motorist said she isn’t fazed anymore by the fuel price movements.

“We’ve already hit an all-time-high, what’s another few cents? Fuel prices are at the highest they’ve ever been worldwide and we already know it’s only going to increase now that we are no longer importing from Russia,” she said.

Meanwhile, a 17-year-old motorist said she feels helpless. “Gas is one of those things that we can’t not purchase. It’s a necessity for everyone, rich and poor alike. Some might not feel the burden of a few cents increase but as a working student, I do, and it doesn’t feel great knowing you don’t have a choice because you need to purchase gas,” she said.

The entire nation continues to see a steady increase in fuel prices as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine.

According to international media outlets, the cost of fuel in the U.S. mainland has also reached an all-time-high with several states surpassing the $5 mark.

Following his announcement banning the import of Russian oil over a week ago, U.S. President Joe Biden told various media outlets that the nation can expect fuel prices to continue to rise but it’s the price the nation must pay to defend Ukraine’s freedom.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

With many countries now easing their COVID-19 restrictions, do you have any plan to go off-island within this year?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Amplifying youth voices for climate change

Posted On Mar 24 2022
NMI

Taking environmental action for the community

Posted On Mar 17 2022

Youth Affairs Office beautifies parks and beaches

Posted On Mar 10 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 23, 2022

Posted On Mar 23 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 3, 2022

Posted On Mar 03 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 2, 2022

Posted On Mar 02 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

March 28, 2022, 6:06 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 8 m/s E
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:15 AM
sunset: 6:29 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune