Gas nears $5 mark

By
|
Posted on Oct 06 2021
Share

The CNMI continues to see an increase in fuel prices, with prices nearing the $5 mark, the highest the CNMI has seen in over a year.

Mobil Oil Marianas took the lead with the 7 cent increase late Monday evening.

According to a Mobil gas attendant, Mobil raised it prices from $ 4.85 a gallon of their Extra fuel to $4.92. Mobil also raised its Supreme fuel from $5.30 to $5.37 while its diesel also went up from $5.06 to $5.18.

Although Shell Marianas has yet to raise its process as of press time, the two oil companies have traditionally mirrored each other’s price fluctuations. If this still holds true, Shell is expected to raise its fuel prices today.

A 40-year-old motorist said that, with fuel prices constantly rising by the month, she fears that there will come a day when she has to choose whether to pay for fuel or to pay for groceries.

“Fuel shouldn’t reach $5. With $5, you can buy ingredients to make a meal for your family. Now imagine how many gallons an average sedan would need to get by for a week and multiply that by $5. You could easily use up your allowance for food for the week on a full tank of gas if this trend continues,” she said.

Another motorist, a 37-year-old male, said the CNMI has no other choice but to deal with fuel prices because personal vehicles are the only means of transportation.

“It’s not like we have buses or subways that we can opt to go for. We have to depend on personal transportation or illegal taxi and even then, taxis have raised their prices too. We really have no other choice but to live with the price of fuel even if it’s a struggle,” he said.

His companion, a 16-year-old, chimed, in saying even walking could possibly be dangerous because of heat stroke.

“There’s also the danger of heat stroke. Imagine, on a regular day, Saipan’s temperature could easily go up to 90-plus degrees. What happens if you have to walk from one village to another in that heat; you could pass out,” she said.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

USEPA hosts free NEPA and Environmental Justice webinar for Pacific Islanders

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC 2021: Community unites to clean NMI coasts

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC volunteers speak up!

Posted On Sep 23 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 5, 2021

Posted On Oct 05 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 27, 2021

Posted On Sep 27 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 21, 2021

Posted On Sep 22 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

October 6, 2021, 9:21 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 2 m/s SE
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:07 AM
sunset: 6:03 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune