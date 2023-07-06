$10K bail for man accused of strangling woman

Share











The Superior Court has imposed a $10,000 cash bail on a man accused of strangling a woman and threatening her with a knife.

Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho imposed last Monday a $10,000 cash bail on Jimmy Serandio, who is accused of strangling his wife and threatening her at knifepoint.

Serandio, who was out on probation after previously pleading guilty to assaulting his wife, is facing charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, assault and battery, disturbing the peace, and interfering with a domestic violence report.

Camacho remanded Serandio back to Department of Corrections custody and ordered him to appear in court on July 10 for his preliminary hearing. Meanwhile his arraignment was set for July 24.

According to court documents, the victim had called police to meet her at a bus stop in San Antonio last June 30 to report the alleged attack.

The victim claims that the incident had happened on June 28, but she was unable to call police as Serandio had allegedly taken her phone away. The victim also claimed that Serandio would not let her go to work so she couldn’t report him for the assault.

The victim told police that at around 9pm on June 28, she and Serandio got into a fight after she and their children returned home from the beach. The victim said Serandio was accusing her of cheating.

The victim said that, during the altercation, Serandio grabbed a nearby knife and threatened to kill her. The victim said Serandio then grabbed her hand and pulled her into their bedroom where he slapped, kicked, and strangled her.

The victim told police that she could not breath and feared for her life. The victim said she managed to kick Serandio off her after he had been choking her for a few minutes.

She claims she tried to call the police immediately after, but Serandio took her phone away.