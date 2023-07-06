NMC is committed to fostering diversity—regents
“Northern Marianas College remains firm on its commitment to fostering a diverse educational environment for our students, which is at the heart of our mission to cultivate stewardship through scholarship. As NMC’s board of regents, we join the American Association of Community Colleges in recommitting ourselves to deliberatively seek action-oriented solutions that will break down barriers to higher education. As demonstrated by our new strategic master plan to take care of our people, resources, and communities and in our support of important initiatives like Project Proa and Proa Promise, we will continue to provide a learning community at NMC where different backgrounds and viewpoints are embraced, where opinions are welcomed, and where innovation is developed as a result of our diversity. The promise of education transcends race, politics, or a Supreme Court decision, so we will continue to support diversity, equity, and inclusion here in the Marianas, across Micronesia, and around the United States.” (NMC)