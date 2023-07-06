NMC is committed to fostering diversity—regents

By
|
Posted on Jul 07 2023

Tag:
Share

“Northern Marianas College remains firm on its commitment to fostering a diverse educational environment for our students, which is at the heart of our mission to cultivate stewardship through scholarship. As NMC’s board of regents, we join the American Association of Community Colleges in recommitting ourselves to deliberatively seek action-oriented solutions that will break down barriers to higher education. As demonstrated by our new strategic master plan to take care of our people, resources, and communities and in our support of important initiatives like Project Proa and Proa Promise, we will continue to provide a learning community at NMC where different backgrounds and viewpoints are embraced, where opinions are welcomed, and where innovation is developed as a result of our diversity. The promise of education transcends race, politics, or a Supreme Court decision, so we will continue to support diversity, equity, and inclusion here in the Marianas, across Micronesia, and around the United States.” (NMC)

Contributing Author

Related Posts

0

NMC’s UCEDD, CDI cap inclusion training, expand to Tinian, Rota

Posted On Jul 07 2023
, By
0

JSA, NMC host Civics Institute Micronesia for 2nd year in a row

Posted On Jul 07 2023
, By
0

NMC gets good audit report but…

Posted On Jul 07 2023
, By
0

Terlaje: OAG, NMC, others made some payments on past due bills

Posted On Jul 05 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you plan to watch in person the Liberation Day Parade on Beach Road on July 4?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

July 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 6, 2023

Posted On Jul 06 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 3, 2023

Posted On Jul 03 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 16, 2023

Posted On Jun 16 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

Failure notice from provider:
Connection Error:http_request_failed




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune