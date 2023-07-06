Volunteer Max Aguon is presented with Senate resolution

Marcelino “Max” Aguon, fourth from left, holds the Senate resolution that commends him for his volunteer work after a presentation ceremony last June 30 in the Senate chambers. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Marcelino “Max” B. Aguon, who is a long-time volunteer in beautifying and cleaning the environment, was presented with a CNMI Senate resolution last Friday, June 30, that lauded his civic-mindedness and voluntary spirit.

Senate Resolution 23-05 commends Aguon for his principled contributions to the community, particularly in cleaning up beaches and maintaining the villages’ surroundings. “This act of service for the CNMI does not only serve as an effort to enhance the Commonwealth’s environment, but [is] also an effort to lead by example and educate the youth and adults of the Commonwealth, as well as all the visitors that frequent these areas, on what significant value beautification of [the] CNMI holds,” part of the resolutions states.

The resolution was introduced by Senate President Edith Deleon Guerrero (D-Saipan) and was adopted last April 2.

Aguon was a community worker for the Commonwealth Legislature in 2010-2011, was a grounds maintenance coordinator for the Department of Lands and Natural Resources in 2013, and is now, since 2013, a worker for the DLNR-Division of Parks and Recreation. He was named DLNR’s 2021-2022 Employee of the Year and Parks and Recreation’s Employee of the Year in 2022.

For the third year in a row, Aguon was recently awarded free gas for a year by San Jose Mobil and received a plaque of appreciation from JEMCO Ltd., which owns the gas station.

Aguon thanks DPA Car Mart for their donation of a free car that he uses to drive around and clean the environment, and thanks Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (D-MP) and Senate President Edith Deleon Guerrero.

Aguon hopes more people will join him in being responsible and caring for the environment and said that he has no intention of stopping volunteering his time for the community.

