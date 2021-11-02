CUC online payment, pay-by-phone still out

Posted on Nov 03 2021

The Commonwealth Utilities Corp.’s online payment and pay-by-phone system remains offline until its Customer Information & Billing System is fully restored. At this time, the online payment and pay-by-phone system is estimated to go back up by the middle of next week, on or before No. 10, 2021.

As reported earlier, in late October, CUC’s CIS system experienced issues that has since been recovered. However, due to the system being down for several days, CUC must update and reconcile its customer data, including inputting of all manual transactions before it restores the online payment system to avoid causing unnecessary confusion with our customers.

CUC’s system is back online at the Customer Service Center on Saipan but the system is still unavailable on CUC Rota and CUC Tinian, but we are working on a long-term solution to get CUC Rota and CUC Tinian back online as soon as possible. …Know that staff at the Customer Service Center on Saipan has been designated to assist CUC Tinian and CUC Rota better service its customers.

CUC would like to assure all its customers that all data will be restored on the system and will reflect an accurate account of each customer’s balance upon full restoration. …Continue to bring in your latest utility billing when visiting the CUC Customer Center for better assistance.

Customers are also advised that utility bills scheduled to be mailed during this recovery period are delayed. CUC will not penalize customers for late payments or disconnect any delinquent customer as a result of our system being down. CUC assures all its customers that any personal data on CUC’s systems are secured and inaccessible to unauthorized users.

As for CUC’s Financial System (GP), restoration is still ongoing and is expected to be restored soon as well.

Visit CUC’s website at www.cucgov.org or its Facebook page for updates on this matter. For emergencies or customer service assistance over the phone, call (670) 664-4282 to speak with a Customer Service Representative.

CUC encourages its customers to make payments at Bank of Guam, Bank of Saipan, or at any of the CUC Customer Centers on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

