CNMI to receive $50M in EITC credits

By
|
Posted on Feb 18 2022

Tag: ,
Share

The CNMI expects to disburse $50 million in Earned Income Tax Credit following the U.S. Treasury’s approval of the Commonwealth’s implementation plan.

In an interview with Finance Secretary David Atalig, he said $50 million in credits are expected in the following weeks following the approval of the CNMI’s EITC implementation plan last week.

“We’re expecting $50 million in EITC credits for our Commonwealth so we’re excited about that. The U.S. Treasury just approved our implementation plan. Similar to how we did the stimulus in terms of working with the [Internal Revenue Service], the EITC works the same way,” he said.

Atalig said the Division of Tax and Revenue will soon release guidance on how qualified, low-income families in the CNMI can apply for these credits.

“The Division of Tax and Revenue will be coming up with guidance and forms to ensure that when people submit their tax returns, if they’re qualified, they’ll be able to get these monies. We’re talking a lot of money, up to $6,000 per family that can qualify. This is great for the Commonwealth,” he said.

Atalig said this year, the American Rescue Plan bill allowed the IRS to reimburse the CNMI completely for EITC credits that will be disbursed.

As soon as the funds come in, Atalig said, Treasury will push them out, similar to how the child tax credit is disbursed.

“The EITC is part of the ARPA bill. We weren’t able to implement it last calendar year but we are able to implement it this calendar year. We asked not to upfront the costs because of cash flow. IRS will review and then remit money through us and once we receive the funds, similar to the child tax, then we’ll release the EITC. In terms of the regular tax refunds, for those that qualify and get tax refunds, we will be processing it a lot sooner,” he said.

Meanwhile, Atalig said the Department of Finance is also working on upgrading its revenue system in order for CNMI taxpayers to file their taxes online.

“We’re going to have a contract with a new vendor to upgrade our revenue and tax system and make processes easier by making everything online. Maybe not this calendar year, but next calendar year. We expect to have our people file their taxes online. That’s the goal, make processes more efficient and effective,” he said.

The EITC credit is an offset against taxes owed. A taxpayer who owes $100 in taxes and has a $70 credit would only have to pay $30.

The EITC is also refundable. This means that any amount of the credit not used to offset taxes owed is paid directly to the tax filer. If no taxes are owed, the entire EITC is paid to the tax filer. In this respect, the EITC is the same as the child tax credit, which was also made fully refundable for 2021 by the American Rescue Plan.

How much each taxpayer receives in EITC depends on several factors, including their age, marital status, number of dependents, and income. Single taxpayers without children, for instance, only qualify if their adjusted gross income in 2021 is less than $21,430. For a married taxpayer with three or more children the adjusted gross income limit is $57,414.

Adjusted gross income (line 11 on the CNMI 1040) is the total of wages, interest, retirement, and other income minus educator expenses, student loan interest, and other allowable deductions.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

Carolinian Affairs Office joins GCEA’s Marianas Village Pride Campaign

Posted On Feb 18 2022
, By
funeral
0

Kilili: Funeral assistance to the CNMI now at $26,584

Posted On Feb 17 2022
, By
covid forum
0

CNMI tops list of highest number of COVID cases in the US

Posted On Feb 15 2022
, By
0

Valentine Moods and Vicissitudes

Posted On Feb 11 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you agree with the removal of on-arrival COVID-19 tests?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

miss earth

Miss NMI Earth Elemental Queens joins forces for beach cleanup

Posted On Feb 17 2022
lions

Serving the community, caring for the environment

Posted On Feb 10 2022
keepers

Fun beach cleanups with Island Keepers CNMI

Posted On Feb 03 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 15, 2022

Posted On Feb 15 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 9, 2022

Posted On Feb 09 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 8, 2022

Posted On Feb 08 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

February 18, 2022, 6:05 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 86%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:40 AM
sunset: 6:21 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune