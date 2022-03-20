114 new cases; 3 hospitalized

Share











A combined 114 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the CNMI last week, with 59 new cases reported on Thursday night and 55 new cases reported last Friday. These numbers bring the CNMI total to 10,689 cases since March 28, 2020. The vaccination statuses of all 114 cases are pending verification.

Also, as of March 18, 2022, there were three individuals hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, one unvaccinated and two fully vaccinated. With the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. reporting five hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 on Thursday, this presumably means that two patients have already been discharged from the hospital.

Of the 55 cases that were reported last Friday, CHCC said that 54 were identified on March 17, 2022; and one prior to March 17, 2022. Five cases were identified on Tinian on March 17.

Of the 59 cases reported late Thursday, CHCC said that 58 were identified on March 16, 2022; and one prior to March 16, 2022. Eight of these cases were identified on Tinian on March 16, 2022.

Of the 10,689 total cases that have been identified in the CNMI, there have already been 10,412 recoveries; 246 active cases; and 31 COVID-19-related deaths. Of that number, 9,927 were identified via community testing and 762 via travel testing.

A total of 84 COVID-19 vaccine shots were administered on March 18, 2022; of the eligible population, 59.2% have received an additional dose. The vaccination rate is calculated using the 2020 Census population estimates for the CNMI and includes the eligible 5-years-old and older population. A correction has been made.

A total of 328 COVID-19 tests were conducted on March 17, 2022: 231 via Community-Based Testing; seven at the Koblerville COVID-19 Community Center; 11 at the Tinian Health Center; and 79 at the Rota Health Center. (Saipan Tribune)