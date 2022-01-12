CHCC now enables new parents to obtain SSN for newborns

Share











The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., in collaboration with U.S. Social Security Administration, has successfully implemented what’s called Enumeration at Birth program, where new parents have the option to request a Social Security number for their newborns during the birth registration process.

“The EAB is a convenient service option for parents who need to apply for a new SSN for their child,” said Wilbert Rospel, the state vital statistics registrar. “It saves parents time gathering the necessary proofs, completing the Social Security Card application, and visiting or mailing original documents to a Social Security field office for processing.”

According to Social Security, the evidence required to process an SSN application for a newborn is the same evidence gathered by birthing facility employees and verified with the respective bureaus of vital statistics during the birth registration process. Through EAB, the CHCC Health and Vital Statistics Office’s Electronic Vital Registration System securely sends birth registration information to Social Security for processing and issuing new SSNs per request.

Currently, the national average processing time for EAB cases is two weeks. Parents may expect to wait up to an additional two weeks to receive a new SSN card.

For more information regarding EAB program, visit https://faq.ssa.gov/en-us/Topic/article/KA-10041.

