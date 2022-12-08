SCC to host 2022 Christmas Feast on Sunday

By
|
Posted on Dec 09 2022

Tag:
Share

In celebration of its 75th year, Saipan Community Church will be having its 2022 Christmas Feast this Sunday, Dec. 11, from 5pm to 8pm and will have live performances, including an “Everlasting Light” Cantata.

SCC senior pastor Stephen Dame said the 2022 Christmas Feast is the church’s gift to the community this Christmas.  

“Due to COVID-19, it has been three long years since we have gotten to offer this celebration to our community. The 2022 Christmas Feast is a celebration of food, culture, and, of course, the birth of Jesus. I’m not exactly sure how far back this tradition goes, but I know it has been in existence for much of Saipan Community Church’s 75 years here on the island,” he said.  

Dame invites everyone to the feast. “All the food and all the programming is free! There will be local food favorites as well as cultural dishes. As for the entertainment, the Saipan Community Church Choir will be performing part of their Christmas Cantata. The Saipan Community School will also be showing off some of its talent and a local glee club will also take the stage. This will be my first Christmas feast and I am looking forward to it!  Please be our guest!” he said.

The Saipan Community Church is located along Beach Road across from the Mobil gas station in Susupe. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

Notices
0

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – November 18, 2022

Posted On Nov 18 2022
, By
0

SCC offers educational scholarship

Posted On Oct 17 2022
, By
0

500 Sails, PSS co-op program in spotlight at SCC meeting

Posted On Aug 05 2022
, By
SCC
0

SCC meeting to focus on workforce dev’t and stabilization; GCEA’s proposed CW1 changes

Posted On Jul 01 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Instead of using P.O. boxes, do you support the idea of home delivery of mail in the CNMI?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

November 2022

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 8, 2022

Posted On Dec 08 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 7, 2022

Posted On Dec 07 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 2, 2022

Posted On Dec 02 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

December 9, 2022, 6:09 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 5 m/s E
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:32 AM
sunset: 5:47 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune