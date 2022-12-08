SCC to host 2022 Christmas Feast on Sunday

Share











In celebration of its 75th year, Saipan Community Church will be having its 2022 Christmas Feast this Sunday, Dec. 11, from 5pm to 8pm and will have live performances, including an “Everlasting Light” Cantata.

SCC senior pastor Stephen Dame said the 2022 Christmas Feast is the church’s gift to the community this Christmas.

“Due to COVID-19, it has been three long years since we have gotten to offer this celebration to our community. The 2022 Christmas Feast is a celebration of food, culture, and, of course, the birth of Jesus. I’m not exactly sure how far back this tradition goes, but I know it has been in existence for much of Saipan Community Church’s 75 years here on the island,” he said.

Dame invites everyone to the feast. “All the food and all the programming is free! There will be local food favorites as well as cultural dishes. As for the entertainment, the Saipan Community Church Choir will be performing part of their Christmas Cantata. The Saipan Community School will also be showing off some of its talent and a local glee club will also take the stage. This will be my first Christmas feast and I am looking forward to it! Please be our guest!” he said.

The Saipan Community Church is located along Beach Road across from the Mobil gas station in Susupe. (PR)