130 so far registered for Star Wars Day Run  

Run Saipan will hold its annual Star Wars Day Run this Saturday, May 7, at the American Memorial Park.

So far, 130 children and kids-at-heart have registered for the unofficial May The 4th Be With You activity of the non-profit organization, according to Run Saipan secretary/treasurer Dr. Ron Snyder.

“Run Saipan and CNMI jedis myself and Galvin Deleon Guerrero are so looking forward to hosting our second Star Wars Day Run and welcoming new CNMI jedis and padawans to the ways of the Force. We already have 130 people signed up but I am personally hoping that we get over 100 children 12-and-under for the padawan 1-mile event—it is free and a great way to have fun with friends and family,” he said.

Aside from the 1-mile course for padawans, the 2022 edition of the Star Wars Day Run will also once again have the 5-kilometer run and it will start promptly at 6am.

The races will both have individual and team categories and will award medals to the first 125 finishers. Prizes—not in the form of Imperial credits—will be given to the fastest man, fastest woman, fastest team, and best Star Wars costumes.

Cost to take part in the Star Wars Day Run is $5 for Run Saipan members and $10 for non-members.

“The Force is strong with the CNMI jedi community and I am overwhelmed by the support that it has shown in this event. I can’t wait to see how many people come dressed as their favorite Star Wars character for our 2022 event!” said Snyder.

Last year, ultimate Star Wars fan and Run Saipan president Edward Dela Cruz Jr. and the mother-and-daughter pair of Doemiko and Miriam Flores topped the race.

Dressed as Jedi Master Luke Skywalker in the Last Jedi, Dela Cruz made like the Millenium Falcon and finished in under 20 minutes.

The Floreses, meanwhile, finished first with a time of 13 minutes for the 1-mile course while both dressed as Princess Leia. To top it off, the pair took less than 24 hours to prepare for the event.

For more information and to register for the 2022 Star Wars Day Run, copy and paste this link: https://raceroster.com/events/2022/60237/cnmi-star-wars-day-run?fbclid=IwAR39ZBNSKPASg9L82uacW_M_xxyXAkMyH85u75q3or3GiXTfvPm21ebi85E.