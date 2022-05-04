Mobil Oil is silver sponsor for 2022 Mini Games  

By
|
Posted on May 05 2022

Tag:
Share

From left, Mobil Oil Mariana Islands Inc. agents Ming Pascual, Maggie Flores, Jimmy Pascual, Malaina Kileleman (Mobil territory manager), Joe Jones, Kim Sik Choi, along with president Jimmy T.C. Hau, Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games chair Marco Peter and NMPMGOC CEO Vicente “Ben” Babauta pose for a group photo. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Businesses continue to come out in support of the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022. The NMPMG is proud to welcome Mobil Oil Mariana Islands Inc. to the Games. Mobil Oil Mariana Islands has pledged their support of the NMPMG as a silver sponsor, donating $25,000 to the Games.

Mobil has a long history of supplying quality fuels, safely and reliably, to its customers through the islands including commercial, power, aviation and through the largest network of service stations. 

“Mobil Oil Mariana Islands Inc. is proud to be a silver sponsor in the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022.  We believe in contributing to the community in which we operate, and we are proud to be part of this historic moment for the NMI.  We wish all the best to the NMI team in the Pacific Mini Games,” said Mobil Oil Mariana Islands Inc. president Jimmy T.C Hau.

The NMPMGOC has been very fortunate to have private community partners and leaders invest not only their time and resources, but also commit staff to ensure the NMPMG is a success. 

“I want to thank Mobil Oil Mariana Islands Inc. for their support of the NMPMG 2022 and their generous contribution.  As we get closer to the start of the Games, excitement is reverberating throughout the community, influencing businesses to the invest in the NMI and its people.  We at the NMPMG welcome and encourage businesses to catch that Olympic spirit,” said NMPMGOC chair Marco Peter. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

3 Mobil stations reopen

Posted On Oct 26 2018
, By

Mobil sues Saipan Stevedore for ‘flying’ shipping containers

Posted On Jul 25 2017
, By

10 gas stations are now open to the public

Posted On Aug 07 2015
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022
environment

Share your vision for Laolao Bay and Achugao watersheds

Posted On Apr 28 2022

G3 Conservation Corps invites volunteers to Guam cleanups

Posted On Apr 21 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 28, 2022

Posted On Apr 28 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 22, 2022

Posted On Apr 22 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 21, 2022

Posted On Apr 21 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

May 5, 2022, 6:04 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 27°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:52 AM
sunset: 6:35 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune