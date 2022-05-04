Three arrested for alleged illegal possession of ‘ice’

Share











Inspectors of the CNMI Division of Customs intercepted last May 2, 2022, a large amount of crystalline substance concealed inside a package. Inspectors tested the crystalline substance and it yielded a presumptive positive result for methamphetamine and weighed approximately 997.4 gross grams. The CNMI Drug Enforcement Task Force was immediately notified.

The package was claimed by an unknown female who was later apprehended. This investigation led to an additional two arrests, where a search warrant was also executed that same afternoon. A large undetermined amount of drugs (methamphetamine) and money were discovered and seized by authorities.

This case has been forwarded to the court.

In all, the CNMI Drug Enforcement Task Force arrested three individuals and executed one search warrant.

Through the course of this operation, authorities arrested 40-year-old Huaishu Wang, 55-year-old Yongbing Ni, and 48-year-old Hong Jie Li.

The CNMI Department of Public Safety highly encourages the public to call 911 anytime to report a crime or an emergency. Our officers are here to help you. If you wish to remain anonymous call the CNMI Crime Stoppers hotline at 234-7272. Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000 for any information leading to an arrest. It pays to call. (DPS)