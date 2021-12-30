13th death, 122 new positive cases

By
|
Posted on Dec 31 2021
Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force, and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. have confirmed the CNMI’s 13th total COVID-19-related death yesterday, which was first reported late Wednesday night.

CHCC also reported that 122 cases have been added to the CNMI’s tally of positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the CNMI total to 3,085 cases since March 28, 2020. These new cases were confirmed positive for COVID-19 from surveillance and travel testing on Dec. 27 and 28, 2021.

In the latest fatality, the news release said the patient tested positive for COVID-19 in December and was identified at CHCC. The same circumstances were identified in four other COVID-19 deaths. No further details will be disclosed.

“My deepest and heartfelt condolences go out to the families of those in our community who have recently passed. This is never easy news to hear, or to share. I want to encourage anyone who is unvaccinated, to please get vaccinated. I also urge our community to continue to practice the 3 W’s by wearing your masks, washing your hands, and watching your distance. We are in this together, Marianas,” said Gov. Ralph DLG Torres.

“It’s difficult to lose a family member, especially during the holidays. Our sincerest condolences and sympathies go out to the families, and we will provide the necessary support,” said CHCC CEO Esther L. Muña. “We encourage everyone who’s eligible for a booster shot to get their booster shot. While we have the treatment available to help, vaccines are our best tool against COVID-19. We cannot emphasize enough how important vaccines are in this fight against COVID-19.”

As of Dec. 28, 2021, there have been 2,107 recoveries, 677 active cases, and 10 deaths of the cases identified since Oct. 28, 2021.

As of Dec. 29, 2021, there were 17 individuals hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 (11 unvaccinated, six vaccinated; two on a ventilator); and one discharged. (Saipan Tribune)

