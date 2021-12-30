SMALL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

Posted on Dec 31 2021
Italians call their frozen dessert “gelato.” But Ben Babauta wanted a name that would immediately convey that his new business—a gelato shop—is a local, Saipan-based company. That’s when he hit upon the idea of creating a portmanteau of “gelato” and “latte stone,” hence “gelatte stone.” Add to that the name of his son, Tyler, and that’s how Babauta came up with Tyler’s Gelatte Stone.

What stands out, though, is that after opening only in June this year at Sugar King Park, Tyler’s Gelatte Stone has already paved the way for giving back to good causes and lifting up other small businesses through its “Small Business Sundays.” These noteworthy activities of such a young company are what prompted Saipan Tribune to name the company as its 2021 Small Business of the Year.

For donations to causes, Babauta said the creamery’s first goal was to make a donation to the Autism Society of the CNMI. Tyler’s raised $1,500 in total for the ASCNMI, and made the donation on Sept. 30.

Tyler’s put together the $1,500 through purchase-matching campaign and through a portion of the money raised during events Tyler’s calls “Small Business Sundays.”

For a one- to two-month period earlier this year Tyler’s pledged that, for every gelato sold, it will donate $1 to the ASCNMI.

“Small Business Sunday,” on the other hand, is an event where the community is treated to live music and small businesses are invited to promote and sell their products at Sugar King Park from 3pm to 6pm. The most recent “Small Business Sunday” was held on Nov. 28.

So far, Babauta said, there have been four “Small Business Sundays” and 21 different small businesses have participated.

The next cause that Tyler’s wanted to make a donation to was the Northern Marianas Coalition Against Domestic & Sexual Violence. Since October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the color of the month is purple, Tyler’s developed an ube-based gelato flavor dubbed “I Got U-Bae” and again pledged that, for every gelato sold for the month of October, Tyler’s will donate $1 to the NMCADSV.

Most recently, Tyler’s pledged that, for every gelato that was purchased and donated to the Division of Youth Services, it will match that donation. Babauta said that 50 of these donation purchases were made, Tyler’s matched them, and now 100 gelatos will be given to DYS’ clients.

In a text to Saipan Tribune yesterday from DYS director Vivian Sablan, she and DYS express their “utmost appreciation for the partnership” between Tyler’s and DYS.

Babauta added that, due to the high number of donations, the 100 gelatos will be given over the course of three days. One batch was picked up by DYS staff and distributed on Dec. 23, another batch yesterday, and the final batch will be handed out in January.

For his advice to other small businesses to get started giving back to good causes, Babauta first advised placing the focus on creating and delivering quality products to your customers and “show for it.” When ready to begin thinking about conducting outreaches, Babauta advised being thoughtful, “doing it from the heart,” and pursuing a non-profit organization that is meaningful to you and/or your family.

When asked about future plans for Tyler’s, Babauta said the creamery has been in talks with local restaurants to partner up and sell gelatos within their establishments.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
