17 players, 2 coaches off to POJC today

The CNMI will be sending 17 players as well as coaches Jeff Race and Colin Ramsey to this year’s Pacific Oceania Junior Championships in Nadi, Fiji.

Joining the North Pacific Team are boys 16’s Henry Choi and June Yu, girls 16’s Hoo Wang and Irin Chung, boys 14’s LaHunn Lam, Siwoo Lee, and Nason Wessel, girls 14’s Hannah Chae, Anne Lee, and Lina Tsukagoshi, boys 12’s Ryan Choi, Michael Jeon, and Daniel Kang, and girls 12’s Stella Choi, Vivian Chung, and Jenna Pascual.

“As usual we’re the biggest team in the Pacific. I think as a team we’ll have a pretty solid performance. Our girls 12 team won the North Pacific Regional Championships and they are young but can do some damage. LaHunn Lam will be one of the top seeds in the boys 14 and has some strong teammates. But Fiji is the best in the region and there are very few easy matches,” said Race.

Ramsey, who will be making his coaching debut in Fiji, said it’s pretty much out of the frying pan into the fire as far as his coaching the CNMI’s POJC team goes.

“I hadn’t planned to go with the team to Fiji until Jeff mentioned that the Oceania Tennis Federation was willing to sponsor two NMI coaches. I felt honored that he asked me to join him and the team. I traveled with the team to Guam and thought that was the end of the line for me, but I readily jumped on this opportunity,” he said.

Ramsey is just glad to help Team CNMI and North Pacific Team any way he can in the POJC.

“In the 12-and-under division, a coach is allowed to be on court with the players during their changeovers. I think it’s a great idea since the pressure of the match can be a lot for the kids, especially in these off island tournaments. We have two 12s teams and I know Jeff can’t be in two places at once. The younger kids will be my focus. As for the others, we’ve been working hard since returning from Guam. Strength, speed, consistency, and mental training. I was excited to share some things I’ve learned as a player with the kids.”

He also thanked Race for the opportunity to turn a new chapter in his tennis career by coaching Team CNMI in Fiji in the next few weeks.

“Coach Jeff has always been a mentor to me. Through my own coaching, I’ve gained a newfound respect for all that he’s done. It takes a real love for the NMI and of course tennis to do what he has for so long. We haven’t talked much about my plan for coaching the kids. He gave me free rein in that regard and I’m thankful for his trust in me. I worked around his days and made sure they got as much playing time as possible.”

The trip to Fiji is also sort of a walk through memory lane for the 23-year-old top-ranked player in the Northern Mariana Islands Tennis Federation rankings.

“It has all evoked feelings of nostalgia for me. In Guam, I saw some coaches and players I recognized from my junior years. I can only imagine there will be more in Fiji to catch up with.”

As for the players, all are excited for the opportunity to go off-island and compete against the best from the region.

“My expectations going into Fiji is to have an amazing experience and play my best with the great players there. I’m very excited to compete in the POJC and I hope my hard work pays off!” said Hoo Wang.

La Hunn Lam and Simon Tang pretty much echoed what Wang said.

“I am very excited to compete in the POJC with Team NMI. I will do my best to perform well. I am sure I will have great competition and a wonderful time in Fiji. I can’t wait to be there,” said Lam.

“I’m really excited to join because it’s my first time and it’s actually my last year to join. I have never been to Fiji before. I tried last year to join but it didn’t come out the way I wanted it to,” added Tang.

Lina Tsukagoshi said she’s “extremely grateful to have the opportunity to compete in the POJC once again. I expect this year to be way harder than last year since I have moved up a level. I know some of the people I will be competing against and I am nervous but I will try my best.”

For Irin Chung, she already expects to go up against tough competition in Fiji.

“I am expecting many challenging matches in the POJC this year as I will be competing in the U16 this year. The POJC only happens once every year so it gets me excited every time.”

June Yu, for his part, promises to be the best version of himself playing in the POJC.

“My expectations for the POJC is to do a best match and I am very excited to go to Fiji.”