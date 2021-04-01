MP United hammers Kanoa

Share











MP United pummeled Kanoa Football Club, 4-0, in their match last Sunday maintaining its spot within the Top 5 in Division A of the M-League Spring 2021 season held every weekend at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville.

MP United seized its third win of the season over Kanoa, keeping its No. 4 spot in the overall standings, behind Joshua Abragan’s two goals with contributions from Kwangjo Lim and Sunjoon Tenorio who made one goal each.

MP United didn’t even give Kanoa a chance to even the score throughout their match with Abragan leading the way, landing his first goal in the 29th minute. Lim came up from behind scoring his goal in the 37th minute followed by Tenorio in the 40th minute. Abragan closed off the game with his second goal in the 49th minute.

DIVISION A

TanHoldings 10, Old B Bank 0

Meanwhile, TanHoldings rose to the top of Division A after coasting past Old B Bank, who remains at the bottom of the scoreboard.

TanHoldings’ Mark Esalan carried the team with his 5 goals with contributions from Michiteru Mita who added 4 goals. Ronnel Ocanada also added one goal to the team’s final score.

Esalan and Mita tag-teamed in the first 37 minutes of the match with Esalan drawing first blood in the 18th minute followed by a goal from Mita in the 31st minute. Esalan followed up with a goal in the 35th minute followed by another from Mita in the 37th. Ocanada shot his only goal in the 47th minute.

Esalan continued to make it rain with three consecutive goals in the 49th minute, 52nd minute, and the 54th minute. Mita concluded the match with two more goals in the 56th minute and one on the 76th minute.

U18 Team A 3, Paire 1

U18 A also improved to No. 2 in overall standings, pushing former No. 1 Paire down to No. 3 after besting the erstwhile division leader in their match last Sunday.

Dev Bachani carried the team with his two goals in the 11th minute and 18th minute, while Kaden Church made the last goal of the game in the 21st minute.

U18 Team B 6, The One FC 1

U18 B took an easy win over The One behind Dylan Mister’s three goals. Ruban Guerrero, Oliver Fajardo, and Reginald Pascual contributed one goal apiece to bring the team to victory.

DIVISION B

Saipan United 3, Matansa 2

Saipan United remains in the pole position in the Division B after prevailing in a close game against Matansa.

Kenneth Guo took the lead for Saipan United in the 37th minute with Saixian Bagsic following up with another goal in the 47th.

However, Matansa fought back behind Rakib Hassan and Josh David Joson who made one goal each in the 54th minute and 60th minute, respectively.

In a last-ditch effort to secure the win, Saipan United’s Ichiro Borja landed a goal in the 86th minute, breaking the 2-2 tie in their favor.

Shirley’s 2, Bangladesh FC 1

Titu Ahmed made the lone goal for Bangladesh FC in the 25th minute to gain the lead over Shirely’s.

However, Shirley’s’ Lalaine Pagarao carried her team to victory with her two goals in the 27th minute and 76th minute.

Women’s National Team 4, Island Star 1

Women’s NT earned their first win of season after conquering Island Star to advance to the fifth spot in the overall standings.

Allyssya Angeles led the way with her two goals with help from Katrina Costales and Jannah Cassarino who added one goal each.