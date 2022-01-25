19 new cases, 4 ID’d on Rota

Share











Nineteen additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI total to 4,265 cases since March 26, 2020, according to a Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. news release on Monday night.

In Guam, the Joint Information Center reported a combined six new COVID-19-related fatalities.

Of the 19 cases identified in the CNMI on Jan. 23, 2022, four were identified via contact tracing, six via community testing, and nine via travel testing. The vaccination statuses of the 19 cases identified are pending verification.

Separately, a Rota Health Center news release said that four additional individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 on Rota.

The four were confirmed positive for COVID-19 via travel testing and community-based testing at the Rota Health Center, bringing the total to 12 on Rota, the news release stated. It added that a total of 33 close contacts were identified and all tested negative for COVID-19. The RHC conducted 49 PCR tests on Jan. 24, 2022.

It was not immediately learned if the four cases on Rota are part of the 19 new cases identified in the CNMI.

As of Jan. 24, 2022, six individuals are hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, with three of them unvaccinated, two vaccinated, and one who is partially vaccinated. Two of the six are on a ventilator.

The CHCC encourages anyone to seek care or test early if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, as you may be eligible for monoclonal antibodies or other new treatment that are given soon after infection.

The CHCC also continues to encourage the community to get vaccinated if they have not done so, or get their booster shot if they are eligible to help prevent severe illness, hospitalization, or death.

A total of 181 COVID-19 vaccine shots were administered on Jan. 24, 2022, resulting in 98.7% of the CNMI’s eligible population being fully vaccinated, which affords the community more protection against severe illness, hospitalization, and death.

A total of 216 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Jan. 23, 2022: 162 via community-based testing; 48 at the COVID-19 Community Center (referrals only); and six at the Tinian Health Center.

Of the total number of cases identified in the CNMI, as of Jan. 23, 2022, there have already been 3,848 recoveries, 395 active cases, and 22 COVID-19-related deaths.

In Guam, the JIC first reported four COVID-related fatalities on Monday night, followed by two more fatalities reported last night.

The 277th COVID-19 related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Jan. 22, 2022. The patient was a 98-year old male, partially vaccinated, with underlying health conditions. He tested positive on Jan. 19, 2022.

The 278th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City on Jan. 22, 2022. The patient was a 96-year-old female, vaccinated with underlying health conditions. She tested positive on Jan. 21, 2022.

The 279th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at GRMC on Jan. 23, 2022. The patient was an 84-year-old male, unvaccinated, with underlying health conditions. He tested positive on Jan. 23, 2022.

The 280th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GRMC on Jan. 24, 2022. The patient was an 86-year-old female, unvaccinated, with underlying conditions. She tested positive on Jan. 5, 2022.

The 281st COVID-19-related fatality occurred on Dec. 13, 2021. The patient was a 56-year-old male, unvaccinated, with underlying conditions. He tested positive on Sept. 12, 2021.

The 282nd COVID-19-related fatality occurred on Jan. 8, 2022. The patient was an 84-year-old female, vaccinated, with underlying conditions. She tested positive on Nov. 19, 2021.

“COVID-19 has impacted each of our lives, but none more than those who mourn family members from this deadly virus,” said acting governor Josh Tenorio. “To their loved ones in this time of grief and sadness, we send you our deepest sympathies and condolences. At this pivotal point in our pandemic response, we must recommit to safeguarding ourselves and the ones we love by getting vaccinated and boosted and continuing to practice the 3Ws.” (Saipan Tribune)