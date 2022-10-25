1,954 requested for absentee ballots

Share











As of yesterday, 1,954 registered voters have requested for absentee ballots and those ballots were mailed to them, according to Commonwealth Election Commission executive director Kayla S. Igitol.

Igitol also announced that the Northern Islands early voting will be relocated back to the CEC office this Friday, Oct. 28, due to a state funeral for a police officer that will take place at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe.

She said the Northern Islands early voting will resume at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center this Saturday, Oct. 29.

With respect to absentee ballots, Igitol disclosed that some of the ballots have already arrived at the U.S. Postal Service office in Chalan Kanoa.

“We don’t pick them up until election day [Nov. 8],” she said.

The executive director said their first pickup of the absentee ballot will be at 11am and the second is right before the post office closes.

Regarding the Northern Islands early voting, Igitol said that, as of yesterday, 137 have already voted and that there are 59 who have yet to vote.

“We’re waiting for 59 more voters. It’s very slow. We’ll get one voter a day or no voter at all,” she said.

CEC started the Northern Islands early voting last Sept. 23. The last day of early voting is Nov. 7.