$1K scholarship up for grabs

Posted on Apr 19 2023
A memorial scholarship that honors the memory and legacy of Retta Sue Hamilton and former representative Jacinta M. Kaipat will be awarded to two essayists in honor of these two women’s work to protect the Marianas.

The Retta Sue Hamilton & Jacinta M. Kaipat Memorial Scholarship will award a one-time $1,000 scholarship for two graduating high school seniors entering college. This scholarship is non-renewable.

The scholars should be pursuing degree(s) in Environmental or Public Health, Public Policy and Governance, Diplomacy, Political Science or other degrees that are in line with Our Common Wealth 670’s goal to “protect our ancestral lands, seas and skies from irreparable damage caused by military practices and other developments that pose a threat to our health, physical environment and livelihoods ….” Student applicants should submit an essay of 250 words or less on what college they have been accepted into and how their studies will prepare them for future work and/or activism toward this goal.

For those who would like to participate in this essay contest, send your essay application to ourcommonwecdth670@gmail.com. Deadline to apply is April 30, 2023.

The selection of the 2023 Retta Sue Hamilton & Jacinta M. Kaipat scholarship shall be made by the OCW 670 Board.

The awardees are to fully understand that in accepting this scholarship they:

Must have the intention to complete their college degree.

The selected recipients must provide official proof of registration into an accredited college for the upcoming semester.

All applicants must average and maintain a 3.0 weighted average or higher throughout the scholarship period. (PR)

