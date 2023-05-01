$1M appropriated for NMC Finasisu Lane

By
|
Posted on May 02 2023
Blas Jonathan T. Attao

Gov. Arnold I. Palacios has signed into law a local bill that appropriates $1 million to the Northern Marianas College for the construction of Finasisu Lane, including road construction, water lines, wastewater lines, and others.

The money is sourced from dividends collected by the Commonwealth Economic Development Authority from the Commonwealth Utilities Corp.

House Local Bill 23-08 is now Saipan Local Law 23-02.

Authored by Rep. Blas Jonathan T. Attao (Ind-Saipan) and co-sponsored by several other lawmakers, the bill, which was passed by the SNILD last March 30, would appropriate the $1 million of the CEDA dividends

The NMC president is the expenditure authority of the funds.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
