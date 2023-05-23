Closures, cancellations, other advisories

Share











United flights cancelations

United Airlines announced yesterday that all flights for May 24, 2023, are canceled. United has issued a travel waiver for all Guam, Saipan, and Micronesia flights scheduled between May 22 and 24. Most of the afternoon flights scheduled for yesterday, May 23, were also canceled.

The United City Ticket Office in Guam will be closed today, May 24. It was partially open from 9am to 1pm yesterday to assist customers.

United customers who are scheduled to depart on May 24 are encouraged to check united.com or the United app for the most current flight information or to reschedule their flights as a result of Typhoon Mawar. Customers can contact United Reservations at 1-800-864-8331 for assistance. (PR)

NMI Judiciary facilities closed

As of May 22, 2023, at 1pm, the NMI Supreme Court ordered that the following Judiciary facilities to closed to the public on May 23, 2023, and May 24, 2023:

• Guma’ Hustisia (Saipan)

• Kotten Tinian (Tinian)

• Centron Hustisia (Rota)

• Commonwealth Recorder’s Office (Saipan) (PR)

MCS cancels classes

Mount Carmel School canceled its classes yesterday, May 23, 2023, in response to the Office of the Governor maintaining Tropical Storm Condition II for Saipan and Tinian.

The resumption of classes with a revised exam week bell schedule will be announced on the school’s media platforms after the Office of the Governor announces the “all clear.”

Official information from Mount Carmel School will be made available through the following mediums:

• MCS website at www.mountcarmelsaipan.com

• MCS Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mtcarmelcnmi/

• MCS Instagram at mcsknights or https://www.instagram.com/mcsknights/

• MCS Twitter feed @MCS_KNIGHTS or https://twitter.com/MCS_KNIGHTS

• News outlets including radio stations (PR)

Settlement Fund office temporarily closed

The Settlement Fund office will be temporarily closed today, May 24, 2023, due to impending Typhoon Mawar. The Fund office was closed beginning at 12pm yesterday, May 23, 2023.

The Fund will resume its operations on Thursday, May 25, 2023, and will be available to assist members by telephone, fax, or email between 8am and 5pm.

Contact the Settlement Fund at:

• Tel: (670) 322-3863

• Fax: (670) 664-8080

• Email: info@nmisf.com (PR)

Shelters activated

As of last Monday, shelters have been activated. Residents who need shelter assistance are asked to use the shelters closest to their homes.

Residents are expected to bring their own bedding, food, and drinks in the shelter. No pets are permitted in the shelter unless the pet is a certified service animal. An ID should be presented upon entry.

Shelters activated include:

1. Marianas High School (Cafeteria)

2. Koblerville Elementary School (Cafeteria)

3. Kagman High School (Cafeteria)

4. Tinian: Tinian Elementary School (Cafeteria)

5. Rota: Sinapalo Office on Aging

For Saipan, the Office on Aging is open to accommodate persons with disabilities and those with medical needs. Services under these categories include individuals who are wheelchair-bound, who need oxygen, and for those with ailments that do not need to be admitted at the hospital.

For Tinian, the Tinian Aging Center is open only for persons with disabilities or the elderly. For individuals requiring medical attention, the Tinian Health Center is open.

For Rota, the Office on Aging in Sinapalo is the designated shelter for persons with disabilities and the elderly. For individuals requiring medical attention, the Rota Health Center is open.

Transportation to shelters

Transport services to typhoon shelters for the islands of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota can be accessed by contacting the following telephone numbers:

Saipan:

1. EOC State Warning Point: (670) 237-8000 (Primary Number)

2. Commonwealth Office of Transit Authority (COTA): One-Call/One-Click

Transportation Information Resource Center: (670) 236-2682

Tinian:

1. Public School System (PSS) Tinian Elementary School Tinian: (670) 783-8962 or

(670) 433-9250 (Primary)

2. Tinian Municipality Operations Center: (670) 433-1800 or (670) 433-1803

(Secondary)

Rota:

1. Rota Mayor’s Office: (670) 532-9451/2 (Primary Number)

2. Rota Mayor’s Office Deputy Incident Commander: (670) 286-6618 (Secondary

Number)

School closures

Public School System classes, including Head Start/Early Head Start and Early Intervention Programs, are canceled until Thursday, May 25, or until further notice. PSS has also made adjustments to its promotion and graduation.

The continuation or cancellation of classes for other educational institutions will be announced by the respective institutions.

Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.

The Rota Health Center remains closed. The RHC Emergency Room on Rota remains open despite weather conditions. Residents of Tinian and Rota can report to the Tinian and Rota Health Centers respectively.

Lower Base transfer station and Marpi landfill

The Lower Base transfer station and the Marpi landfill was closed at 12pm yesterday. Operations will resume when the “all clear” declaration is announced. For any questions regarding the transfer station and landfill, call (670) 322-2760/45.

Airports and Seaports

The Commonwealth Ports Authority announced that airports will remain open for the duration of the storm for flight diversion. Pilots will land at their discretion.

The following flights have been canceled as of 12pm yesterday:

● T’Way Air (May 24, 2023)

● Jeju Air (May 23-24, 2023, however, May 25, 2023, is TBD

● Star Marianas Air (SMA)

○ Rota – Guam (May 23-25, 2023)

○ Tinian (all flights are canceled as of May 23, 2023)

● United Airlines

○ Saipan – Guam (May 24-25, 2023)

The seaports are now closed as set by the Captain of the Port (COTP) Guam on May 22, 2023, at 6:30pm yesterday. Vessel traffic is prohibited without permission from the COTP.

For any questions or inquiries, contact (670) 237-6571 or (670) 285-2404.