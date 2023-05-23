Closures, cancellations, other advisories

By
|
Posted on May 24 2023

Tag: , , ,
Share

United flights cancelations

United Airlines announced yesterday that all flights for May 24, 2023, are canceled. United has issued a travel waiver for all Guam, Saipan, and Micronesia flights scheduled between May 22 and 24. Most of the afternoon flights scheduled for yesterday, May 23, were also canceled.

The United City Ticket Office in Guam will be closed today, May 24. It was partially open from 9am to 1pm yesterday to assist customers.

United customers who are scheduled to depart on May 24 are encouraged to check united.com or the United app for the most current flight information or to reschedule their flights as a result of Typhoon Mawar. Customers can contact United Reservations at 1-800-864-8331 for assistance. (PR)

NMI Judiciary facilities closed

As of May 22, 2023, at 1pm, the NMI Supreme Court ordered that the following Judiciary facilities to closed to the public on May 23, 2023, and May 24, 2023:

• Guma’ Hustisia (Saipan)
• Kotten Tinian (Tinian)
• Centron Hustisia (Rota)
• Commonwealth Recorder’s Office (Saipan) (PR)

MCS cancels classes

Mount Carmel School canceled its classes yesterday, May 23, 2023, in response to the Office of the Governor maintaining Tropical Storm Condition II for Saipan and Tinian.

The resumption of classes with a revised exam week bell schedule will be announced on the school’s media platforms after the Office of the Governor announces the “all clear.”

Official information from Mount Carmel School will be made available through the following mediums:

• MCS website at www.mountcarmelsaipan.com
• MCS Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mtcarmelcnmi/
• MCS Instagram at mcsknights or https://www.instagram.com/mcsknights/
• MCS Twitter feed @MCS_KNIGHTS or https://twitter.com/MCS_KNIGHTS
• News outlets including radio stations (PR)

Settlement Fund office temporarily closed

The Settlement Fund office will be temporarily closed today, May 24, 2023, due to impending Typhoon Mawar. The Fund office was closed beginning at 12pm yesterday, May 23, 2023.

The Fund will resume its operations on Thursday, May 25, 2023, and will be available to assist members by telephone, fax, or email between 8am and 5pm.

Contact the Settlement Fund at:

• Tel: (670) 322-3863
• Fax: (670) 664-8080
• Email: info@nmisf.com (PR)

Shelters activated

As of last Monday, shelters have been activated. Residents who need shelter assistance are asked to use the shelters closest to their homes.

Residents are expected to bring their own bedding, food, and drinks in the shelter. No pets are permitted in the shelter unless the pet is a certified service animal. An ID should be presented upon entry.

Shelters activated include:

1. Marianas High School (Cafeteria)
2. Koblerville Elementary School (Cafeteria)
3. Kagman High School (Cafeteria)
4. Tinian: Tinian Elementary School (Cafeteria)
5. Rota: Sinapalo Office on Aging

For Saipan, the Office on Aging is open to accommodate persons with disabilities and those with medical needs. Services under these categories include individuals who are wheelchair-bound, who need oxygen, and for those with ailments that do not need to be admitted at the hospital.

For Tinian, the Tinian Aging Center is open only for persons with disabilities or the elderly. For individuals requiring medical attention, the Tinian Health Center is open.

For Rota, the Office on Aging in Sinapalo is the designated shelter for persons with disabilities and the elderly. For individuals requiring medical attention, the Rota Health Center is open.

Transportation to shelters

Transport services to typhoon shelters for the islands of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota can be accessed by contacting the following telephone numbers:

Saipan:

1. EOC State Warning Point: (670) 237-8000 (Primary Number)
2. Commonwealth Office of Transit Authority (COTA): One-Call/One-Click

Transportation Information Resource Center: (670) 236-2682

Tinian:

1. Public School System (PSS) Tinian Elementary School Tinian: (670) 783-8962 or
(670) 433-9250 (Primary)
2. Tinian Municipality Operations Center: (670) 433-1800 or (670) 433-1803
(Secondary)

Rota:

1. Rota Mayor’s Office: (670) 532-9451/2 (Primary Number)
2. Rota Mayor’s Office Deputy Incident Commander: (670) 286-6618 (Secondary
Number)

School closures

Public School System classes, including Head Start/Early Head Start and Early Intervention Programs, are canceled until Thursday, May 25, or until further notice. PSS has also made adjustments to its promotion and graduation.

The continuation or cancellation of classes for other educational institutions will be announced by the respective institutions.

Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.

The Rota Health Center remains closed. The RHC Emergency Room on Rota remains open despite weather conditions. Residents of Tinian and Rota can report to the Tinian and Rota Health Centers respectively.

Lower Base transfer station and Marpi landfill

The Lower Base transfer station and the Marpi landfill was closed at 12pm yesterday. Operations will resume when the “all clear” declaration is announced. For any questions regarding the transfer station and landfill, call (670) 322-2760/45.

Airports and Seaports

The Commonwealth Ports Authority announced that airports will remain open for the duration of the storm for flight diversion. Pilots will land at their discretion.

The following flights have been canceled as of 12pm yesterday:

● T’Way Air (May 24, 2023)
● Jeju Air (May 23-24, 2023, however, May 25, 2023, is TBD
● Star Marianas Air (SMA)
○ Rota – Guam (May 23-25, 2023)
○ Tinian (all flights are canceled as of May 23, 2023)
● United Airlines
○ Saipan – Guam (May 24-25, 2023)

The seaports are now closed as set by the Captain of the Port (COTP) Guam on May 22, 2023, at 6:30pm yesterday. Vessel traffic is prohibited without permission from the COTP.

For any questions or inquiries, contact (670) 237-6571 or (670) 285-2404.

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

PUBLIC NOTICES – May 22, 2023

Posted On May 22 2023
, By
0

MCS committed to providing financial aid opportunities for SY 23-24

Posted On May 17 2023
, By
0

MCS senior Brent Ortizo is a Gates scholar

Posted On May 05 2023
, By
NMIBF
0

Geckos leap to hoops win, 39-24

Posted On May 02 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you have a social media account?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

May 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 12, 2023

Posted On May 12 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 10, 2023

Posted On May 10 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 28, 2023

Posted On Apr 28 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

May 24, 2023, 6:10 AM
Rain
Rain
24°C
real feel: 23°C
current pressure: 1000 mb
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 12 m/s E
wind gusts: 16 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:47 AM
sunset: 6:41 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune