Mandapat selected for Obama Foundation program 

Posted on Mar 03 2023
Kyle Mandapat, assistant director for communications at the University of Guam Sea Grant, Center for Island Sustainability, and Guam NSF EPSCoR, made it to the list of Asia-Pacific changemakers who will participate in the 2023 Leaders Asia-Pacific program, according to the Obama Foundation. (UNIVERSITY OF GUAM)

Kyle Mandapat, assistant director for communications at the University of Guam Sea Grant and Center for Island Sustainability, has been selected for the Obama Foundation 2023 Leaders Asia-Pacific program.

“I am so excited for this opportunity to represent our island and our people. I look forward to learning and sharing alongside some great minds from around the world during this program,” said Mandapat, who also handles communications for the National Science Foundation’s Established Program for the Stimulation of Competitive Research program at UOG.

Mandapat joins 34 emerging changemakers from the Asia-Pacific region who will participate in the leadership program from February to July 2023. The program will offer virtual skill-building workshops, network-building opportunities, and a variety of conversations with issue-area experts while focusing on individual growth as a leader.

Mandapat has more than 15 years of experience as an on-air personality for radio and television, a print and digital media writer, and a former vice president of operations at Sorensen Media Group.

At UOG, Mandapat’s responsibilities include the development and implementation of strategies for publicizing research and outreach activities to the science community and the public.

Mandapat said, “I hope to be able to bring back everything that I have learned during this program and use it to benefit our people. I look forward to hearing about solutions from around the planet and seeing how they can apply to our troubles and challenges here in Guam.”

At the end of the program, participants will become part of the Obama Foundation’s leadership network. To date, the program has built a network of 270 leaders across 36 nations and territories, working across various sectors and issue areas. (PR)

