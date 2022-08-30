2 new hospitalizations related to COVID-19

Share











A total of 70 additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 with two hospitalizations from Aug. 21 to 27, 2022, bringing the CNMI total to 13,120 cases. Of the 70 cases recently identified:

– 1 on Aug. 21, 2022

– 16 on Aug. 22, 2022

– 8 on Aug. 23, 2022

– 4 on Aug. 24, 2022

– 11 on Aug. 25, 2022

– 27 on Aug. 26, 2022

– 3 on Aug. 27, 2022

The CNMI is in COVID-19 Community Level Medium. Guidelines for residents of the CNMI to consider while we are in COVID-19 Community Level Medium have been updated:

– Stay up to date on vaccination, including recommended booster doses.

– Maintain ventilation improvements.

– Avoid contact with people who have suspected or confirmed COVID-19.

– Follow recommendations for isolation if you have suspected or confirmed COVID-19.

– Follow the recommendations for what to do if you are exposed to someone with COVID-19.

– If you are at high risk of getting very sick, talk with a healthcare provider about additional prevention actions.

– If you are at high risk of getting very sick, wear a well-fitting mask or respirator when indoors in public.

– If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for getting very sick, consider testing to detect infection before contact and consider wearing a mask when indoors with them.

– If you test positive for COVID-19, you should stay home for at least five days and isolate from others in your home as much as possible; wear a high-quality mask if you must be around others at home and in public; should not go places where you are unable to wear a mask; should not travel; take steps to improve ventilation at home, if possible; should not share personal household items, like cups, towels, and utensils; and should monitor your symptoms.

– If you have an emergency warning sign (like trouble breathing), seek emergency medical care immediately.

Residents of the CNMI who test positive for COVID-19 may be eligible for treatment by calling (670) 234-8950, ext. 5068, or reporting their positive test result online at www.staysafecnmi.com/self-reporting as soon as possible after testing positive. Residents requesting COVID-19 treatment should fill out the medical questionnaire in the form to get assessed as soon as possible. Reporting a positive test result online also allows residents to obtain a certificate of quarantine completion, which employers/individuals may use as documentation of a positive test result.

If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, you should get tested for COVID-19. You should isolate yourself if you are sick and suspect that you have COVID-19 but do not yet have test results. If your results are positive, follow the full, updated isolation recommendations at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/isolation.html.

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. continues to encourage the community to get vaccinated if they have not done so, or get their booster shot if they are eligible to help prevent severe illness, hospitalization, or death. People considered high risk (e.g., history of diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, or cancer, or over the age of 65), immunocompromised persons, or unvaccinated individuals are at risk of serious illness from COVID-19. Unvaccinated individuals spread the virus at a higher rate than vaccinated individuals, thereby increasing the spread and risk of serious illness toward other unvaccinated individuals.

Stay up to date with your COVID-19 vaccination, which includes additional doses for individuals who are immunocompromised or booster doses for those who are eligible. Register for COVID-19 vaccines at www.vaccinatecnmi.com, or call (670) 236-8745.

Data show that vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19 infection is waning after the primary series, but protection remains high against severe disease and hospitalization.

As of Aug. 26, 2022, a total of 24,689 COVID-19 additional/booster vaccine shots have been administered; of the eligible population, 53.6% have received an additional dose. The vaccination rate is calculated using the 2020 Census population estimates for the CNMI and includes the eligible 5-years-old and older population.

A total of 1,848 COVID-19 tests were conducted Aug. 21-27, 2022:

– 24 on Aug. 21, 2022

– 477 on Aug. 22, 2022

284 on Aug. 23, 2022

– 89 on Aug. 24, 2022

– 368 on Aug. 25, 2022

– 524 on Aug. 26, 2022

– 82 on Aug. 27, 2022

Free COVID-19 testing is available by registering at https://covidtesting.chcc.health.

While you wait to get tested or for your test results, stay at home as much as possible and limit your contact with others. Live COVID-19 safe: wear your mask; wash your hands; watch your distance; avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces; cover coughs and sneezes; clean and disinfect high touch surfaces daily; be alert for symptoms daily; and get tested for COVID-19.

Of the total cases identified, as of Aug. 27, 2022:

– 13,027 recoveries53 active cases

– 40 COVID-19-related deaths

A total of 11,955 were identified via community testing and 1,165 through travel testing,

The next COVID-19 report will be around Sept. 5, 2022. (PR)