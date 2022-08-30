$25K bail set for man accused of forgery

Share











The Superior Court has imposed a $25,000 cash bail on a man accused of forging checks of four different companies.

During a bail hearing last Monday, Superior Court Associate Judge Wesley Bogdan imposed a $25,000 cash bail on Kobe Abobo, 22, for charges of forgery, misuse of financial instrument, and theft.

Abobo, who appeared in custody of the Department of Corrections last Monday morning, is accused of forging checks of four Saipan companies and cashing the counterfeited checks at different retail stores in Garapan, Kagman, As Lito, San Antonio, and Dandan.

Bogdan, following the hearing, remanded Abobo back to DOC custody and ordered him to return to court on Sept. 7 at 10am for a preliminary hearing. Meanwhile his arraignment was set for Sept. 19 at 9am before Superior Court Presiding Judge Roberto Naraja.

Assistant public defender Tyler Scott was appointed to represent Abobo while assistant attorney general Frieda Demapan appeared for the government during last Monday’s hearing.

According to court documents, Department of Public Safety detective Daniel K. Kaipat reported that surveillance footage from retail stores have been acquired showing that Abobo cashed fraudulent checks in the total amount of $5,436.88.

According to the cashiers, Abobo cashed 10 checks under the names of two other people.

Police also ran the two names listed on the fraudulent checks and found no driver’s license issued under those names.

Kaipat stated that he also did a Facebook search for “Abobo” and found the defendant’s account where he allegedly admitted to cashing forged checks.

Kaipat stated that he took a screenshot of the post and saved it.