Shane returns to winning form

Shane Alvarez shrugged off months of inactivity to win the Expert Open Class of the 2022 Monster Energy Point Series Race last Sunday at the Cowtown Race Track.

Alvarez, who was involved in a minor accident a couple of months back, beat his father, Cuki, and Ellery Cruz for the top spot with a perfect 50 points. Cuki came second in both heats for 44 points, while Cruz completed the Top 3 with 40 points.

“It was definitely a great and awesome race day at Cowtown on Sunday! Good battles all around in every class! I was really amped and pumped up to end the season strong after missing the last race and the race before that due to vacation and traveling to Australia for the fight there.”

It became more sweet beating longtime motocross veteran and Alvarez patriarch, Cuki.

“I was focused and motivated to give my best and end this season on a high note! My dad got the holeshot on both heats and I knew I had to get him right away if I wanted to win. On the first heat I was able to overtake him on the big double on the first lap but I made a slight error two turns later and almost slid out, luckily I was able to keep the bike up and work for the pass again and get him on the second lap,” he said.

After that, the younger Alvarez pushed as hard as he could to try and inch away from the hard-charging Cuki.

“He was right on my tail for a while and had me working the whole race to keep the lead. On the second heat he got the lead once again and I was right behind him again so I knew I had to get again quick as it’s easier to block than to pass so out the first turn I blasted side by side with him to the first jump and was able to get him there and it was grind time with him right behind me again putting the pressure! I was feeling really good and hitting all my lines but I could hear him right behind me waiting for me to make a mistake for a little more than half the race.”

Fortunately, Shane was steadier down the stretch as he held on against a lurking Cuki to win the August race.

“I knew if I kept up the pace he’d have a hard time keeping up because of the rocks and dirt blocking his view and him having to take different lines than me. I just kept pushing and slowly crept away from him and from there I just stayed smart so I could secure the win! Was a really fun race! Sadly my brother wasn’t able to race with us as he got injured in training. He’s also really fast and it’s always us three battling with each other up front. I guess I had less pressure coming into the race knowing I didn’t have to worry about battling with him,” he said.

For Cuki losing to one of his sons again is bittersweet.

“This win for him is very impressive considering the fact that he literally was off the bike for almost four months. He snuck in a couple practice sessions a week before the race, but wasn’t actually at 100% race-ready simply due to lack of riding time. But he managed to put all that aside and once the green flag dropped his adrenaline and experience took over and he rode like he never took time off. Youthful exuberance you can call it. And of course his competitive nature,” he said.

In the Novice Class, Aric Cruz won with the slimmest of margins with 44 points, followed by the 43 points of Ethan Yumul. Joseph Santos took third with 40 points.

Corry Pangelinan ruled the Intermediate Class with 50 points with Tristan Sablan and Henry Camacho Jr. taking second and third with 44 points and 38 points, respectively.

The results of the rest of the classes in the Marianas Racing Association-organized race will be published in the next issues of Saipan Tribune.