  • Mobil Smiles Reward
  • Newborn screening at CHC

2 travelers test positive

By
|
Posted on Mar 25 2021

Tag: ,
Share

Two travelers tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, raising the CNMI’s cumulative total to 159.

Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. chief executive officer Esther Muña confirmed in a text message that one of the travelers who arrived Monday tested positive for COVID-19.

The other traveler tested positive during the mandatory fifth-day testing, according to CHCC’s statement.

CHCC said both individuals have been in quarantine and were moved to the designated isolation area for monitoring. Additionally, contact tracing for the most immediate contacts of the new confirmed case, including passengers on the same flight, have been initiated.

CHCC to accept on-site registration

Muña said that CHCC plans to open and add more on-site slots to accommodate walk-in patients who want to get vaccinated.

Muña said CHCC opened these slots for walk-in patients starting yesterday. Once CHCC reaches 90% of the people who are scheduled to get their shots today, on-site registration will continue today, March 25.

CHCC has now expanded its COVID-19 vaccination to those who are 16 years and older.

CHCC said that the vaccination rollout depends on CHCC verification and their daily capacity. In previous interviews, CHCC chief operations officer Subroto Banerji said CHCC vaccinates at least 400 people every day.

When asked if the COVID-19 vaccine will be provided annually like the flu shot, Muña said that as more people get vaccinated and more information on variants and data are gathered, CHCC will have enough information for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine if a booster shot is needed.

So far, the CNMI has vaccinated 14,845 people out of the estimated 55,000 people in the CNMI—this includes Rota and Tinian. Out of the 14,845, 10,797 have already completed the full vaccination series.

Justine Nauta
Justine Nauta is Saipan Tribune's community and health reporter and has covered a wide range of news beats, including the Northern Marianas College and Commonwealth Health Care Corp. She's currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Rehabilitation and Human Services at NMC.

Related Posts

0

FitBeat marathon proceeds donated to CHCC

Posted On Mar 18 2021
, By
0

CHCC implements electronic vital registration system

Posted On Mar 18 2021
, By
0

CHCC modifies quarantine for returning residents

Posted On Mar 17 2021
, By
0

Santos says new changes to CHCC policies will burden Rota patients

Posted On Mar 09 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

March 2021

TAGA Plus

January - March 2021 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 24, 2021

Posted On Mar 24 2021

Community Briefs - March 22, 2021

Posted On Mar 22 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 16, 2021

Posted On Mar 16 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

schmidt

Schmidt Ocean Institute acquires new research vessel to expand ability to explore, research the ocean

Posted On Mar 25 2021
universal

How do we stop illegal dumping?

Posted On Mar 11 2021

4 researchers get funding for marine projects from UOG Sea Grant

Posted On Mar 04 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

March 25, 2021, 8:08 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
28°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 8 m/s E
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:17 AM
sunset: 6:28 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune