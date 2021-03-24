2 travelers test positive

Share











Two travelers tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, raising the CNMI’s cumulative total to 159.

Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. chief executive officer Esther Muña confirmed in a text message that one of the travelers who arrived Monday tested positive for COVID-19.

The other traveler tested positive during the mandatory fifth-day testing, according to CHCC’s statement.

CHCC said both individuals have been in quarantine and were moved to the designated isolation area for monitoring. Additionally, contact tracing for the most immediate contacts of the new confirmed case, including passengers on the same flight, have been initiated.

CHCC to accept on-site registration

Muña said that CHCC plans to open and add more on-site slots to accommodate walk-in patients who want to get vaccinated.

Muña said CHCC opened these slots for walk-in patients starting yesterday. Once CHCC reaches 90% of the people who are scheduled to get their shots today, on-site registration will continue today, March 25.

CHCC has now expanded its COVID-19 vaccination to those who are 16 years and older.

CHCC said that the vaccination rollout depends on CHCC verification and their daily capacity. In previous interviews, CHCC chief operations officer Subroto Banerji said CHCC vaccinates at least 400 people every day.

When asked if the COVID-19 vaccine will be provided annually like the flu shot, Muña said that as more people get vaccinated and more information on variants and data are gathered, CHCC will have enough information for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine if a booster shot is needed.

So far, the CNMI has vaccinated 14,845 people out of the estimated 55,000 people in the CNMI—this includes Rota and Tinian. Out of the 14,845, 10,797 have already completed the full vaccination series.