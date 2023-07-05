2 winners in LibDay float contest

Share











After an eventful 77th Liberation Day parade that featured 44 parade contingents and 15 floats in all, two floats were eventually named winners in the float competition, with the Kagman Agricultural Farms and Producers Association and the Department of Corrections winning in their respective divisions.

KAFPA won the Nonprofit Organization Division, while DOC was the winner of the Citizenship Division, as announced at the Liberation Day festival grounds in the Garapan Fishing Base Tuesday night.

Both won $4,000 for their floats that were donned to the teeth with decoration trying to emulate and signify this year’s theme of “Resiliency Rising.”

There were seven other floats in the competition, including the CNMI House of Representatives, the CNMI Office of the Governor, the Office on Aging, the CNMI Childcare Providers Association, the Talaabwogh Star Association, Women of Destiny, and the CNMI Palauan Community Association.

“We are grateful to our corporate sponsors and government partners who helped us financially in support of this year’s Liberation Day parade and festivities. As volunteers, we hope our efforts deliver events worthwhile of our community’s attendance,” said Nadine Deleon Guerrero, chairwoman of the Liberation Day Committee. “Thank you to the thousands of people who came out to help us celebrate our parade competitors and participants. We hope you all enjoyed it. Our committee looks forward to delivering an even bigger parade next year. Special thanks to the [Department of Public Safety, Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services and Homeland Security and Emergency Management] for ensuring orderly traffic control and keeping our community safe. We are extremely grateful for your professionalism and partnership.”

The Liberation Festival grounds at the Garapan Fishing Base remains open from Friday to Sunday from 5:30pm to 10pm.

On July 7, 8, and 9, there will be bingo games; on July 15 is the Battle of the Bands competition co-sponsored by the LDC and Napu Brewing; and on the last day, July 22, there will be one more night of bingo and the closing ceremony sponsored by MarPac.