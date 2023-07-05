2 winners in LibDay float contest

By
|
Posted on Jul 06 2023
Share

The Kagman Agricultural Farms and Producers Association won the float competition in the Non-Profit Organization Division. (LEIGH GASES)

After an eventful 77th Liberation Day parade that featured 44 parade contingents and 15 floats in all, two floats were eventually named winners in the float competition, with the Kagman Agricultural Farms and Producers Association and the Department of Corrections winning in their respective divisions.

KAFPA won the Nonprofit Organization Division, while DOC was the winner of the Citizenship Division, as announced at the Liberation Day festival grounds in the Garapan Fishing Base Tuesday night.

Both won $4,000 for their floats that were donned to the teeth with decoration trying to emulate and signify this year’s theme of “Resiliency Rising.”

There were seven other floats in the competition, including the CNMI House of Representatives, the CNMI Office of the Governor, the Office on Aging, the CNMI Childcare Providers Association, the Talaabwogh Star Association, Women of Destiny, and the CNMI Palauan Community Association.

The Department of Corrections’ “You are your choices, challenges, and changes” float, covered in woven leaves and included a cage with a “prisoner” inside, won the Citizenship Division of the contest. (LEIGH GASES)

“We are grateful to our corporate sponsors and government partners who helped us financially in support of this year’s Liberation Day parade and festivities. As volunteers, we hope our efforts deliver events worthwhile of our community’s attendance,” said Nadine Deleon Guerrero, chairwoman of the Liberation Day Committee. “Thank you to the thousands of people who came out to help us celebrate our parade competitors and participants. We hope you all enjoyed it. Our committee looks forward to delivering an even bigger parade next year. Special thanks to the [Department of Public Safety, Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services and Homeland Security and Emergency Management] for ensuring orderly traffic control and keeping our community safe. We are extremely grateful for your professionalism and partnership.”

The Liberation Festival grounds at the Garapan Fishing Base remains open from Friday to Sunday from 5:30pm to 10pm.

On July 7, 8, and 9, there will be bingo games; on July 15 is the Battle of the Bands competition co-sponsored by the LDC and Napu Brewing; and on the last day, July 22, there will be one more night of bingo and the closing ceremony sponsored by MarPac.

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you plan to watch in person the Liberation Day Parade on Beach Road on July 4?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

July 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 6, 2023

Posted On Jul 06 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 3, 2023

Posted On Jul 03 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 16, 2023

Posted On Jun 16 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

Failure notice from provider:
Connection Error:http_request_failed




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune