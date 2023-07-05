McDonald’s breaks ground on new Mangilao location

Share











MANGILAO, Guam—McDonald’s of Guam and Saipan is thrilled to announce the groundbreaking of its new location in the vibrant village of Mangilao in Guam.

The official groundbreaking ceremony took place last June 29 at the upcoming site, situated next to Mangilao Mobil.

The contractor of the 4,550-square foot location is Nakoa Guam, Inc. and it will be able to accommodate as much as 67 customers.

To enhance customer convenience, the new location will feature a double lane drive thru, equipped with digital menu boards both inside and outside the restaurant. Additionally, McDonald’s Guam and Saipan will provide indoor self-order kiosks for a seamless ordering experience.

“We are delighted to bring the McDonald’s restaurant to the Mangilao community,” said Joe E. Ayuyu Jr., vice president and owner/operator at McDonald’s of Guam and Saipan. “I know that over the years there have been countless requests by residents in this part of Guam to open a McDonald’s restaurant here. This new location signifies our answer to the needs of the community and our dedication to showing our customers convenience, innovative technology, and a comfortable dining atmosphere.”

In addition to the groundbreaking celebration, McDonald’s of Guam and Saipan donated $25,000 to the Guam chapter of the American Red Cross during the groundbreaking ceremony. This contribution reflects our commitment to supporting the communities we serve and assisting those in need during challenging times.

“We are honored to make this contribution to the Red Cross in light of the vital mission of assisting the people impacted by the devastation of Typhoon Mawar who are in dire need of everyday necessities,” said Joe E. Ayuyu Jr.

The groundbreaking ceremony marks an exciting milestone for McDonald’s of Guam and Saipan as the local fast food franchise expands its presence and continues to serve its valued customers across the island.

Locally owned by Jose and Marcia Ayuyu and their son Joe E. Ayuyu Jr., McDonald’s of Guam and Saipan is the leading food service restaurant chain in the Mariana Islands. McDonald’s of Guam and Saipan have served the local communities for over 50 years in Guam and 30 years on Saipan and remains one of the island’s largest employers. (PR)