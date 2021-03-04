Tinian and Rota Public Entity Advocate of the Year.
Tinian Private Business Advocate of the Year.
Saipan Legislative Advocate of the Year.
Tinian and Rota Legislative Advocate of the Year.
Saipan Transportation Advocate of the Year.
2021 Rota Champions of Equal Oppurtunity.
Members of University Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities at the Northern Marianas College.
The government proclaimed March 2021 as Developmental Disabilities Month on March 2, with a proclamation signing at the Fiesta Resort & Spa Saipan’s Hibiscus Hall, followed by an award ceremony to recognize the 2021 Champions of Equal Opportunity. Photo shows all the 2021 Champions of Equal Opportunity.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.