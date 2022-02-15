24th COVID-related death; 57 new cases

Share











The Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. have confirmed the CNMI’s 24th COVID-19-related death.

In Guam, the Joint Information Center was notified that the territory’s 308th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Feb. 14, 2022.

As of Feb. 14, 2022, there are 11 individuals in the CNMI who are hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, three of them unvaccinated and eight vaccinated. One of the 11 is on a ventilator.

Also, 57 additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 in the CNMI, raising the total to 7,587 cases since March 26, 2020. All 57 cases were identified in the community: A total of 56 were identified on Feb. 13 and one on Feb. 9. Six of the new cases were identified on Rota. The vaccination statuses of these 57 cases are pending verification.

Aside from the news release announcing the CNMI’s latest COVID-19-related fatality, CHC did not disclose more details of the case, per its standard practice.

In Guam, the territory’s 308th COVID-19-related fatality was a 72-year-old female, fully vaccinated without a booster shot, with underlying health conditions who tested positive on Feb. 11, 2022.

The JIC statement quoted Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero as saying: “With each tragic loss we are reminded of the life that was cut short and the families who are left to grieve. Jeff, Josh, and I grieve with them. We must not become numb to reading about losing members of our community to this invisible threat, especially when we have the resources to prevent it. I urge everyone to get tested when sick, talk to their doctors about available treatment if they tested positive for COVID-19, and get vaccinated and boosted when eligible.”

Of the 7,587 total cases identified in the CNMI, as of Feb. 13, 2022, there have been 5,715 recoveries; 1,848 active cases; and 24 COVID-19-related deaths.

A total of 78 COVID-19 vaccine shots were administered in the CNMI on Feb. 14, 2022; of the eligible population, 54.4% has received an additional dose.

Meanwhile, a total of 277 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Feb. 13: 23 via Community-Based Testing; 243 at Koblerville COVID-19 Community Center; and 11 at the Rota Health Center. (Saipan Tribune)