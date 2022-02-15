24th COVID-related death; 57 new cases

By
|
Posted on Feb 16 2022
Share

The Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. have confirmed the CNMI’s 24th COVID-19-related death.

In Guam, the Joint Information Center was notified that the territory’s 308th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Feb. 14, 2022.

As of Feb. 14, 2022, there are 11 individuals in the CNMI who are hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, three of them unvaccinated and eight vaccinated. One of the 11 is on a ventilator.

Also, 57 additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 in the CNMI, raising the total to 7,587 cases since March 26, 2020. All 57 cases were identified in the community: A total of 56 were identified on Feb. 13 and one on Feb. 9. Six of the new cases were identified on Rota. The vaccination statuses of these 57 cases are pending verification.

Aside from the news release announcing the CNMI’s latest COVID-19-related fatality, CHC did not disclose more details of the case, per its standard practice.

In Guam, the territory’s 308th COVID-19-related fatality was a 72-year-old female, fully vaccinated without a booster shot, with underlying health conditions who tested positive on Feb. 11, 2022.

The JIC statement quoted Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero as saying: “With each tragic loss we are reminded of the life that was cut short and the families who are left to grieve. Jeff, Josh, and I grieve with them. We must not become numb to reading about losing members of our community to this invisible threat, especially when we have the resources to prevent it. I urge everyone to get tested when sick, talk to their doctors about available treatment if they tested positive for COVID-19, and get vaccinated and boosted when eligible.”

Of the 7,587 total cases identified in the CNMI, as of Feb. 13, 2022, there have been 5,715 recoveries; 1,848 active cases; and 24 COVID-19-related deaths.

A total of 78 COVID-19 vaccine shots were administered in the CNMI on Feb. 14, 2022; of the eligible population, 54.4% has received an additional dose.

Meanwhile, a total of 277 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Feb. 13: 23 via Community-Based Testing; 243 at Koblerville COVID-19 Community Center; and 11 at the Rota Health Center. (Saipan Tribune)

Saipan Tribune
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you agree with the removal of on-arrival COVID-19 tests?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

lions

Serving the community, caring for the environment

Posted On Feb 10 2022
keepers

Fun beach cleanups with Island Keepers CNMI

Posted On Feb 03 2022
uog

1,500 trees planted to prevent erosion into Ugum River

Posted On Jan 13 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 15, 2022

Posted On Feb 15 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 9, 2022

Posted On Feb 09 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 8, 2022

Posted On Feb 08 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

February 16, 2022, 6:03 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
24°C
real feel: 25°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 4 m/s NE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:41 AM
sunset: 6:21 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune