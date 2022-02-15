CHCC Sunshine Squad donates $1.5K to Run Saipan

By
|
Posted on Feb 16 2022
Share

"/

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.’s charity/social events committee—otherwise known as the Sunshine Squad—brought heaps of rays to the local running community after donating $1,500 to Run Saipan.

Sunshine Squad president Dr. Jenna Kong said the $1,500 represents their quarterly donation to the islands’ non-profit organizations.

“Run Saipan just started out as a non-profit organization and we’re really looking forward to all the races they’re going to put on especially our collaboration in March which is Run Saipan’s Happy Hearts 5K and that’s to promote cardiovascular health, through walking and running,” she said.

Kong, who is also vice president of Run Saipan, hopes to engage a lot of CHCC staff as well as the local community to take part in running events like the upcoming Happy Hearts 5K.

“I think we really have seen in the hospital and clinic setting how much obesity, diabetes, and things like that in terms of chronic medical conditions there and we really want to promote increasing our cardiovascular health. We want to show our support for running and walking.”

Dr. Lily Muldoon, Sunshine Squad public relations officer, said they couldn’t have picked a better non-profit to donate to than Run Saipan.

“We are excited about Run Saipan because as healthcare providers we want to promote healthy activities and Run Saipan is an amazing organization on island. They’ve gone over and beyond to create activities for people to stay healthy and move their bodies.”

She also encouraged everyone to take part the Healthy Hearts 5K event on March 18 and is crossing her fingers that a lot of staff from CHCC also join in.

Run Saipan president Edward Dela Cruz Jr. thanked the CHCC Sunshine Squad for their very generous donation.

“We are grateful that CHCC has asked us to partner with them for their community-based event. The generous contribution is for the helping to make the 5K event as beautiful as possible for the public. Thanks to their donation we will be able to provide high quality finisher’s T-shirts and refreshment which we rarely do for 5K runs. Thank you so much CHCC,” he said

Incidentally, Run Saipan will host the Marianas Ekiden this Saturday, Feb. 19.

MD: The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.’s charity/social events committee—otherwise known as the Sunshine Squad—brought heaps of rays to the local running community after donating $1,5000 to Run Saipan.

KW: CHCC Sunshine Squad, Run Saipan, donation, Saipan.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you agree with the removal of on-arrival COVID-19 tests?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

lions

Serving the community, caring for the environment

Posted On Feb 10 2022
keepers

Fun beach cleanups with Island Keepers CNMI

Posted On Feb 03 2022
uog

1,500 trees planted to prevent erosion into Ugum River

Posted On Jan 13 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 15, 2022

Posted On Feb 15 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 9, 2022

Posted On Feb 09 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 8, 2022

Posted On Feb 08 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

February 16, 2022, 6:03 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
24°C
real feel: 25°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 4 m/s NE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:41 AM
sunset: 6:21 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune