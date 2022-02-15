CHCC Sunshine Squad donates $1.5K to Run Saipan

Share











The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.’s charity/social events committee—otherwise known as the Sunshine Squad—brought heaps of rays to the local running community after donating $1,500 to Run Saipan.

Sunshine Squad president Dr. Jenna Kong said the $1,500 represents their quarterly donation to the islands’ non-profit organizations.

“Run Saipan just started out as a non-profit organization and we’re really looking forward to all the races they’re going to put on especially our collaboration in March which is Run Saipan’s Happy Hearts 5K and that’s to promote cardiovascular health, through walking and running,” she said.

Kong, who is also vice president of Run Saipan, hopes to engage a lot of CHCC staff as well as the local community to take part in running events like the upcoming Happy Hearts 5K.

“I think we really have seen in the hospital and clinic setting how much obesity, diabetes, and things like that in terms of chronic medical conditions there and we really want to promote increasing our cardiovascular health. We want to show our support for running and walking.”

Dr. Lily Muldoon, Sunshine Squad public relations officer, said they couldn’t have picked a better non-profit to donate to than Run Saipan.

“We are excited about Run Saipan because as healthcare providers we want to promote healthy activities and Run Saipan is an amazing organization on island. They’ve gone over and beyond to create activities for people to stay healthy and move their bodies.”

She also encouraged everyone to take part the Healthy Hearts 5K event on March 18 and is crossing her fingers that a lot of staff from CHCC also join in.

Run Saipan president Edward Dela Cruz Jr. thanked the CHCC Sunshine Squad for their very generous donation.

“We are grateful that CHCC has asked us to partner with them for their community-based event. The generous contribution is for the helping to make the 5K event as beautiful as possible for the public. Thanks to their donation we will be able to provide high quality finisher’s T-shirts and refreshment which we rarely do for 5K runs. Thank you so much CHCC,” he said

Incidentally, Run Saipan will host the Marianas Ekiden this Saturday, Feb. 19.

MD: The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.’s charity/social events committee—otherwise known as the Sunshine Squad—brought heaps of rays to the local running community after donating $1,5000 to Run Saipan.

KW: CHCC Sunshine Squad, Run Saipan, donation, Saipan.