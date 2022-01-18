25 new COVID cases in NMI

By
|
Posted on Jan 19 2022

Tag:
Share

The number of COVID-19 cases in the CNMI has now climbed to a total of 3,971 with the addition of 25 more people who have been confirmed positive for COVID-19.

Of the 25 cases identified on Jan. 16, three were identified via contact tracing, 12 via community testing, and 10 via travel testing. The vaccination statuses of the 25 cases are pending verification. 

The Communicable Disease Investigation/Inspection team of the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. has already initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts of the newly confirmed cases, and this effort will continue until all probable cases are identified and tested.

The case total represents all positive cases of COVID-19 in the CNMI, counting from March 26, 2020, when the CNMI first recorded its positive cases.

As of Jan. 17, 2022, there were nine individuals who have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, with five of them unvaccinated, four vaccinated; and one on a ventilator.

Of the total cases identified, there have already been 3,543 recoveries, 407 active cases, and 21 COVID-19-related deaths as of Jan. 16, 2022.

In terms of identification, 1,805 were identified via contact tracing; 1,724 via community testing; and 442 via travel testing.

In related news, a total of 149 COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Jan. 17, 2022, resulting in 97.9% of the CNMI’s eligible population being fully vaccinated. 

A total of 172 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Jan. 16, 2022: 114 community-based testing and 58 at the COVID-19 Community Center (referrals only) 

The CHCC continues to encourage the community to get vaccinated if they have not done so, or get their booster shot if they are eligible to help prevent severe illness, hospitalization, or death. 

“Please seek care or test early if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, as you may be eligible for monoclonal antibodies or other new treatment that are given soon after infection,” said CHCC in its latest news release. “Unvaccinated individuals are at risk of serious illness from COVID-19, and unvaccinated individuals spread the virus at a higher rate than vaccinated individuals, thereby increasing the spread and risk of serious illness toward other unvaccinated individuals.” (Saipan Tribune)

 

Saipan Tribune

Related Posts

Esther tuna
0

‘Most of NMI’s COVID-related deaths were unvaxxed or partially vaxxed’

Posted On Jan 19 2022
, By
0

COVID-19 UPDATE: 43 new cases in NMI

Posted On Jan 18 2022
, By
COVID-19
0

41 new cases ID’d in NMI

Posted On Jan 18 2022
, By
0

Guam, a prime military target for the Chinese

Posted On Jan 18 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Based on what has been learned during the JGO hearings, was there enough evidence presented to warrant impeaching Gov. Ralph DLG Torres?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

uog

1,500 trees planted to prevent erosion into Ugum River

Posted On Jan 13 2022
environment

G3 Conservation Corps seeking applicants for 2nd cohort

Posted On Jan 13 2022

4 New Year’s resolutions for a healthier environment in 2022

Posted On Jan 06 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 14, 2022

Posted On Jan 14 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 11, 2022

Posted On Jan 11 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 10, 2022

Posted On Jan 10 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

January 19, 2022, 8:03 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
25°C
real feel: 26°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 78%
wind speed: 4 m/s N
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:47 AM
sunset: 6:08 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune