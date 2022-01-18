25 new COVID cases in NMI

Share











The number of COVID-19 cases in the CNMI has now climbed to a total of 3,971 with the addition of 25 more people who have been confirmed positive for COVID-19.

Of the 25 cases identified on Jan. 16, three were identified via contact tracing, 12 via community testing, and 10 via travel testing. The vaccination statuses of the 25 cases are pending verification.

The Communicable Disease Investigation/Inspection team of the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. has already initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts of the newly confirmed cases, and this effort will continue until all probable cases are identified and tested.

The case total represents all positive cases of COVID-19 in the CNMI, counting from March 26, 2020, when the CNMI first recorded its positive cases.

As of Jan. 17, 2022, there were nine individuals who have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, with five of them unvaccinated, four vaccinated; and one on a ventilator.

Of the total cases identified, there have already been 3,543 recoveries, 407 active cases, and 21 COVID-19-related deaths as of Jan. 16, 2022.

In terms of identification, 1,805 were identified via contact tracing; 1,724 via community testing; and 442 via travel testing.

In related news, a total of 149 COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Jan. 17, 2022, resulting in 97.9% of the CNMI’s eligible population being fully vaccinated.

A total of 172 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Jan. 16, 2022: 114 community-based testing and 58 at the COVID-19 Community Center (referrals only)

The CHCC continues to encourage the community to get vaccinated if they have not done so, or get their booster shot if they are eligible to help prevent severe illness, hospitalization, or death.

“Please seek care or test early if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, as you may be eligible for monoclonal antibodies or other new treatment that are given soon after infection,” said CHCC in its latest news release. “Unvaccinated individuals are at risk of serious illness from COVID-19, and unvaccinated individuals spread the virus at a higher rate than vaccinated individuals, thereby increasing the spread and risk of serious illness toward other unvaccinated individuals.” (Saipan Tribune)