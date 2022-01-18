‘Marianas included in half-billion COVID-19 home test kits’

Marianas households are included in the half-billion COVID-19 home test kits that will be made available for free to American households and they can order these kits online for home delivery, according to Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP) over the weekend.

Sablan also disclosed in his e-kilili newsletter that the White House announced last Wednesday that it will increase the number of COVID-19 testing in schools to help K-12 schools remain open full-time and in-person.

He said the administration of President Joe Biden announced the free tests over the weekend and that his office confirmed with the White House that Marianas households are covered in this nationwide response to COVID-19.

Beginning today, Wednesday, Americans will be able to order rapid COVID-19 home test kits at COVIDTests.gov. Sablan said the kits will be shipped within 7-12 days of ordering.

Initially, four tests will be allowed per residential address without charge for the kits or the shipping, he said.

Sablan said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend at-home tests for persons who begin to have symptoms, who have come into close contact with someone who has COVID-19, or who are gathering indoors with people who are unvaccinated.

As for the COVID-19 tests for K-12 schools, Sablan said there will be 5 million free rapid tests per month, 5 million free Polymerase Chain Reaction, or PCR, tests per month, new federal testing sites in underserved communities, increased coordination with school districts and test providers, and new training and materials for in-classroom testing programs.

He said schools, child care centers and other facilities may enroll to access testing resources at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/testing/operation-expanded-testing.html.

