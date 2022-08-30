Bill introduced to name RHC chapel after former lawmaker

Share











Sen. Teresita A. Santos (Ind-Rota) has introduced a local bill to name the Rota Health Center’s Divine Mercy Chapel after former Senate president and RHC director Julian S. Calvo.

Santos’ bill proposed to name RHC Divine Mercy Chapel to Julian S. Calvo Divine Mercy Chapel in recognition and appreciation of Calvo’s “exemplary service and significant contributions” to the Municipality of Rota and to the people.

Santos stated in the bill that Calvo was elected senator for the First Senatorial District, or Rota, from 1978 to 1980, and then from 1984 to 1988.

She said Calvo was elected as floor leader in the 3rd Legislature before becoming the Senate president in the 5th Legislature.

Santos said after an illustrious career as an elected public servant, Calvo held numerous positions in the government such as acting resident director of the Rota Health Center, health consultant for the Office of the Mayor, resident director for Public Health Services.

Santos said Calvo, along with his wife, the late Lydia Diaz Calvo, envisioned building a chapel at the Rota Health Center to help meet the spiritual needs of the patients.

She said Calvo was instrumental in ensuring that the chapel reached fruition and that the Rota Health Center’s patients and visitors have a private place of worship.