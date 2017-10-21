BREAKING NEWS: Storm nears Tuesday

Based on information received from the National Weather Service in Tiyan, Guam, and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center-State Warning Point, Tropical Storm 27W is drifting northwest and a tropical storm watch remains in effect for Saipan, Tinian, Alamagan, Pagan, and Agrihan.

Tropical Storm 27W currently has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and its present movement is northwest at 4 mph.

At 10pm, the center of Tropical Storm 27W was located about 440 miles east-southeast of Saipan, about 445 miles east-southeast of Tinian, about 445 miles east-southeast of Rota, about 545 miles southeast of Alamagan, about 570 miles southeast of Pagan, about 610 miles southeast of Agrihan, about 460 miles east-southeast of Guam, and about 305 miles north of Chuuk.

Tropical Storm 27W is drifting northwest at 4mph. It is expected to move slowly in a northwest to west-northwest direction over the next several days.

There has been a significant change in the forecast speed of movement as well as the intensity, suggesting that 27W will approach the Marianas by Tuesday, and with less intensity. There is considerable uncertainty in the storm`s motion, speed, and intensity forecasts.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 40 mph, and Tropical Storm 27W is forecast to maintain this intensity through Sunday, then gradually strengthen.

Tropical storm force winds extend out about 50 miles from the center.

Because of the anticipated threat, acting governor Victor B. Hocog is “maintaining” Tropical

Storm Condition 3 for the islands of Saipan, Tinian, Agrihan, Alamagan, and Pagan as of 11:30pm this evening.

Residents should continue initial preparedness steps to include securing loose objects around the house and/or removing and securing objects to prevent them from being picked up and propelled by possible, strong winds.

The CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point will be monitoring the movement of Tropical Storm 27W and will be issuing out bulletins as they become available. Keep a close watch on updates to weather forecasts and stay informed on the latest statements and advisories which will be available through local media sources and NOAA weather radio broadcast on 162.5 megahertz, or call the CNMI EOC State Warning Point at 237-8000 or 664-8000, and for the Northern Islands to contact the CNMI EOC State Warning Point at high frequency single side band radio on frequency 5.205.0.

The next scheduled advisory will be issued by the National Weather Service at 2am Saturday morning, with an intermediate advisory at 5am. (EOC)