BREAKING NEWS: Storm weakens to depression

Based on information received from the National Weather Service in Tiyan, Guam, and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center-State Warning Point, Tropical Storm 27W has been downgraded to a tropical depression.

A tropical storm watch remains in effect for Saipan, Tinian, Alamagan, Pagan, and Agrihan.

At 1am today, the center of Tropical Storm 27W was moving northwest at 5mph. It is expected to continue moving slowly toward the northwest through the weekend.

Tropical Storm 27W was about 425 miles east-southeast of Saipan, about 430 miles east-southeast of Tinian, about 430 miles east-southeast of Rota, about 530 miles southeast of Alamagan, about 555 miles southeast of Pagan, about 595 miles southeast of Agrihan, about 445 miles east-southeast of Guam, and about 315 miles north of Chuuk.

The latest forecast maintains a weaker 27W as it heads toward the Marianas, but there is still much uncertainty concerning the storm motion and intensity as model guidance varies widely.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to 35 mph, but 27W is forecast to strengthen to a tropical storm again later today. Additional slow intensification is expected through Monday.

It has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and its present movement is northwest.

Because of the anticipated threat, acting governor Victor B. Hocog is “maintaining” Tropical Storm Condition 3 for the islands of Saipan, Tinian, Agrihan, Alamagan, and Pagan as of 1am this morning.

Residents should continue initial preparedness steps to include securing loose objects around the house and/or removing and securing objects to prevent them from being picked up and propelled by possible, strong winds.

The CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point will be monitoring the movement of Tropical Storm 27W and will be issuing out bulletins as they become available. Keep a close watch on updates to weather forecasts and stay informed on the latest statements and advisories which will be available through local media sources and NOAA weather radio broadcast on 162.5 megahertz, or call the CNMI EOC State Warning Point at 237-8000 or 664-8000, and for the Northern Islands to contact the CNMI EOC State Warning Point at high frequency single side band radio on frequency 5.205.0.

The next scheduled advisory will be issued by the National Weather Service at 5am Saturday morning, with an intermediate advisory at 8am. (EOC)