290 low-cost spay and neuter services completed

Share











Dr. Kris Anderson, DVM, recently completed 290 spay and neuter procedures at the Saipan Mayor’s Office Multifunctional Animal Shelter in As Perdido, according to Bonnie Babies’ Grace Keilbach.

“Mayor [David M.] Apatang and I, like many others that have availed the low-cost spay and neuter services, truly appreciate the progress of the wonderful team that organized the operation. Dr. Kris Anderson is a wonderful veterinarian and highly skilled in high volume spay and neuter. The Boonie Babies Saipan and Boonie Flight Project are excellent support teams for Dr. Anderson, in that all intakes for surgeries are prepared by the teams. Similarly, the teams are responsible for post-surgery care, making sure that when a pet is turned over to the caring and responsible owner, it is in good health and ready to enjoy a happy life with the owner,” said special assistant to the mayor of Saipan, Henry Hofschneider.

The low-cost spay and neuter services were available on Saipan, thanks to the concerted efforts of Boonie Babies Saipan, Boonie Flight Project, and the Office of the Mayor of Saipan.

“The people and Bonnies of Saipan deserve access to veterinary care. We are looking to make a lasting impact, ending the harsh cycle of life and death that these animals face living on the island,” said Keilbach.

She also went on to thank everyone who helped set up the low-cost spay and neuter services.

“The activity wouldn’t be conceivable without the overpowering help of the local area and individuals from all over the planet. Our social media following of north of 400,000 has permitted us to interface with veterinarians, raise gifts to help with the expenses, and even construct an organization with our adjoining islands of Guam and also Tinian…We are also excited to be taking our team to Tinian to provide spay/neuter services with their dog control program”

Despite some hardships, Keilbach said the low-cost spay and neuter services soldiers on at the Multifunctional Animal Shelter.

“The best kind of pure chaos occurs every day at the clinic. To serve as many people as possible, Boonie Babies, volunteers, and dog control employees are all exerting a lot of effort. Every day, our team makes operation improvements, and we are excited to see what we can accomplish as a team at the clinic’s conclusion”