MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2023

The Marianas Visitors Authority welcomes new and returning members for the new fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, 2022.

Businesses, organizations, and individuals are welcomed to join the state tourism agency for $100/year. Accounts can be registered and paid on MVA’s English website at www.mymarianas.com.

“It’s an exciting and critical time for The Marianas tourism economy with the revival of our major source markets, particularly Korea and now Japan,” said MVA managing director Priscilla M. Iakopo. “COVID, the currency exchange rates, and other challenges remain, but there are also new opportunities, such as direct flights from Japan, the CNMI BOOST loan program for small businesses, and more. We welcome all parties interested in working to rebuild and strengthen Marianas travel and tourism, and we look forward to working together in Fiscal Year 2023.”

The MVA currently has 144 members. Benefits of membership include: business listing on the MVA’s language-specific websites in Korean, Japanese, Chinese (traditional), and English; opportunities for business brochure distribution at MVA offices in The Marianas and internationally; opportunities to participate in travel and trade shows, sales seminars, and FAM tours; detailed visitor data through monthly statistics reports; nomination and voting rights for the MVA Board of Directors; the opportunity to be a supplier or contractor for the MVA; and the opportunity to serve on ad hoc committees.

For more information, visit www.mymarianas.com or contact Community Projects Coordinator Jack Aranda at the MVA Membership Division at 1.670.664.3210 or at jaranda@mymarianas.com. (PR)