2nd Olympic qualifier underway; Japan wins 5 matches

The second badminton Olympic qualifier in the CNMI—the TakeCare Saipan International 2023—is underway at the Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium starting yesterday afternoon.

As of press time, Japan won five of their matches, with a notable win by No. 6 seed Takuma Obayashi in the men’s singles.

Obayashi overpowered Chinese-Taipei’s Lei Ci Fu in two sets, 21-12, 21-16.

Fu put up a valiant effort in the start of the match, as he was never too far behind Obayashi.

Later in the first set, however, no matter how he tried to dissuade Fu from reaching his strikes, Obayashi made unbelievable acrobatic plays just to make successful returns.

In the second set, Fu was down 13-8, but caught his second wind and closed the lead by just 2 points, 14-12. However, Obayashi’s cat-like reflexes and prowess with his racket ensured his second set win and match victory.

In the women’ singles qualification round, Chinese-Taipei’s Yuan Chi Liao lost to Japan’s Misaki Kurashima, 20-22, 16-21.

In the men’s singles Ryoma Muramoto won over India’s Shashwat Dalal, 21-14, 21-10.

Hina Osawa won against Chinese-Taipei’s Hsieh Chih Ying, 21-14, 21-17 in the women’s singles qualification round.

In the mixed doubles, Shuntaro Mezaki and Hina Osawa won against Guam’s Allan Zeng and Kristine Deng, 21-3, 21-4.

In other matches, Chinese-Taipei’s Ruo Hsuan Ko lost to South Korea’s Ga Ram Kim, 21-10, 21-17.

South Korea’s Pyeong Gang Choi won over Australia’s Jacob Schueler, 21-6, 21-12.

Malaysia’s Eveshgaran Vasigaran lost to Chinese Taipei’s Liu Wei Chi in three tough sets, 21-13, 11-21, 20-22.

South Korea’s Ga Eun Park won against Ying Tse, 21-13, 21-13.

As for team NMI, Andreau Galvez advanced to the next round after defeating Guam’s Chen Yang Hu, 21-12, 21-12; Brian Lubao lost to Chinese-Taipei’s Lin Yu Hsein, 4-21, 5-21; Leonard Manuel lost to Canada’s Victor Lai, 6-21, 2-21; and Daniell Pablo lost to Chinese Taipei’s Chen Shao-Hsuan, 7-21, 4-21.

Catch today’s action from 10am to 9pm; tomorrow’s games are from 12pm to 9pm; and Friday is from 1pm to 9pm. Semis matches on Saturday will be from 1pm to 9pm, while finals in the men’s and women’s singles and men’s, women’s, and mixed doubles are slated for Sunday, June 18, from 12pm to 5pm.