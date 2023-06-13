COMMUNITY BRIEFS – June 14, 2023
CUC closed on June 19, 2023
In observance of Juneteenth, the offices and Customer Service Center of the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. will be closed on Monday, June 19, 2023. For more information, contact the CUC automated hotline at (670) 236-4333 or visit www.cucgov.org and monitor its Facebook page for the latest updates. For questions or concerns contact Customer Service at (670) 664-4282. (PR)
Free webinars on gov’t contracting
The Guam Procurement Technical Assistance Center is offering free webinars on federal contracting this month. Webinars are held every Thursday from 10am to 11:30am via Zoom. Zoom links are emailed to all registered attendees 30 minutes before the webinar.
- June 15, 2023 – SAM – Vendors need an active SAM registration to participate in federal contracting. The Guam PTAC will take you through the new Entity Validation process, the actual SAM registration, and follow-up requirements. We will also discuss the new annual renewal process.
- June 22, 2023 – Responding to RFPs – The Guam PTAC will walk participants through the common sections and clauses of an RFP as well as provide tips on developing a proposal in response to an RFP.
- June 29, 2023 – GovGuam Procurement – The Guam PTAC will explain Government of Guam Procurement, where to find opportunities, and how to submit bids.
Register on our website: https://www.guamptac.com/news-and-events.php (PR)