COMMUNITY BRIEFS – June 14, 2023

By
|
Posted on Jun 14 2023

Tag: , ,
Share

CUC closed on June 19, 2023

In observance of Juneteenth, the offices and Customer Service Center of the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. will be closed on Monday, June 19, 2023. For more information, contact the CUC automated hotline at (670) 236-4333 or visit www.cucgov.org and monitor its Facebook page for the latest updates. For questions or concerns contact Customer Service at (670) 664-4282. (PR)

 

Free webinars on gov’t contracting

The Guam Procurement Technical Assistance Center is offering free webinars on federal contracting this month. Webinars are held every Thursday from 10am to 11:30am via Zoom. Zoom links are emailed to all registered attendees 30 minutes before the webinar.

  • June 15, 2023 – SAM – Vendors need an active SAM registration to participate in federal contracting. The Guam PTAC will take you through the new Entity Validation process, the actual SAM registration, and follow-up requirements. We will also discuss the new annual renewal process.
  • June 22, 2023 – Responding to RFPs – The Guam PTAC will walk participants through the common sections and clauses of an RFP as well as provide tips on developing a proposal in response to an RFP.
  • June 29, 2023 – GovGuam Procurement – The Guam PTAC will explain Government of Guam Procurement, where to find opportunities, and how to submit bids.

Register on our website: https://www.guamptac.com/news-and-events.php (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

Inos: Enact law sparing Judiciary from CUC disconnection

Posted On Jun 14 2023
, By
0

CUC emergency backup system tested and ready

Posted On Jun 07 2023
, By
0

CUC extending Aggreko contract anew

Posted On Jun 06 2023
, By
0

CUC power line crew to help Guam restoration efforts

Posted On Jun 05 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest and 5 the highest, how would you rate your own level of knowledge about gun laws in the CNMI?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

pin

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 6, 2023

Posted On Jun 06 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 5, 2023

Posted On Jun 05 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 29, 2023

Posted On May 29 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

June 14, 2023, 4:03 PM
Sunny
Sunny
31°C
real feel: 38°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 74%
wind speed: 7 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 7 m/s
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 5:47 AM
sunset: 6:48 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune