Start of Resiliency Center project eyed by next year

By
|
Posted on Jun 14 2023
Share

Tracy B. Norita

Finance Secretary Tracy B. Norita said yesterday that they experienced some delays with the project to build the Economic Resiliency Center on Capital Hill, but are hoping that construction will start next year.

Norita discussed the project as she shared highlights on some of Finance’s projects during the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee’s hearing on the proposed 2024 budget for Finance.

“We are nearly 30% complete in our A&E [architectural and engineering] design. We experienced some delays because of the projected costs of the initial design that was requested,” she said.

Norita said they’re back at 30%, but they are looking to have at least 80% done by November and hopefully start construction by next year.

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration awarded Finance $19.6 million in August 2021 for the construction of a new Economic Resiliency Center that’s needed to ensure continuity of government operations and support business growth. The EDA grant is expected to create 1,500 jobs. It was earlier reported that the award was intended to help CNMI build back from the damage caused by Super Typhoon Yutu in 2018.

Norita also disclosed that the Office of Insular Affairs recently awarded Finance $1.4 million for single audit and financial manager management activities.

She said this was a resource request that they asked OIA for some assistance. Included in that request was funding for forensic auditing and for professional services to help them catch up with their audit because they are two years behind.

“So we are very grateful [to] our federal partners in acknowledging just how much work the Department of Finance needs and supports,” she said.

With respect to the Procurement Office, it was recently relocated next to the Finance secretary’s Office on Capital Hill as the old Procurement Office is currently under renovation. Norita said there is a CIP contract routing for renovation of the Finance Secretary Building.

She said their FMIS, the Munis implementation, is 90% complete. “We are implementing the time and attendance or executive time for employees so that one will be going live soon,” Norita said.

She said the Customs Biosecurity’s online passenger declaration form project is 90% complete.

“This is for travelers coming into the CNMI. Instead of filling it out manually, this was a digitization project,” the secretary said.

At the Division of Revenue and Taxation, the biggest project right now is new tax system that was funded by Office of Insular Affairs through a grant. “So that is on the table for Revenue and Tax, set to go live next year, tax year 2024, starting off with state taxes,” she said.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest and 5 the highest, how would you rate your own level of knowledge about gun laws in the CNMI?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 14, 2023

Posted On Jun 14 2023
pin

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 6, 2023

Posted On Jun 06 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 5, 2023

Posted On Jun 05 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

June 14, 2023, 4:08 PM
Sunny
Sunny
31°C
real feel: 38°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 74%
wind speed: 7 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 7 m/s
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 5:47 AM
sunset: 6:48 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune